Supreme Court Justices pose for a photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021.
Supreme Court Justices pose for a photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021.

Biden May Soon Appoint a Judge to the Supreme Court If This Justice Goes Through with Retiring

 By Andrew Trunsky  August 27, 2021 at 8:17am
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer remains undecided about retirement plans, saying in an interview published Friday that there are “many considerations” playing a part in his eventual decision.

Breyer is the oldest member of the Court, and he has yet to decide when to retire, despite increasing pressure from activists to retire immediately.

“There are a lot of blurred things here, and there are many considerations,” Breyer told The New York Times.

“They form a whole. I’ll make a decision.”

Despite Breyer’s statements, he acknowledges the involvement of politics in his retirement decision.

Breyer stated that achieving his preferred political outcomes “will inevitably be in the psychology” of his final decision.

This resolution stems from late-Justice Antonin Scalia’s words.

“[Scalia] said, ‘I don’t want somebody appointed who will just reverse everything I’ve done for the last 25 years,’” Breyer recalled.

Breyer, nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, said he wanted to retire before death, unlike Scalia and the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Should Stephen Breyer retire?

“I don’t think I’m going to stay there till I die — hope not,” Breyer said.

He also expressed wariness of proposals to expand the court “to overcome what is now a 6-to-3 conservative majority,” warning those in favor to “think twice, at least.”

Breyer warned that expanding the court risks undercutting “public faith in the court” and imperiling “the rule of law.”

“If A can do it, B can do it. And what are you going to have when you have A and B doing it?” Breyer asked.

“Nobody really knows, but there’s a risk, and how big a risk do you want to take?”

Supreme Court Justice Makes Waves by Addressing Retirement Speculation

Truth and Accuracy

Andrew Trunsky
