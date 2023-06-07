Biden May Have a Trick Up His Sleeve to Win in 2024 - And the Supreme Court Would Have to Get Involved

Opponents of former President Donald Trump are so desperate to keep him from winning the 2024 presidential race that some are floating absurd fantasies to salvage the Democratic Party’s dismal ticket.

Philip Allen Lacovara, a former U.S. deputy solicitor general, wants to recruit former President Barack Obama to be President Joe Biden’s running mate, saying that would be the surest way to defeat Trump in the general election.

“Biden might rescue his faltering hope of reelection in one seemingly impossible way — asking the highly popular, former President Barack Obama to step in to replace [Kamala] Harris on the 2024 ticket,” Lacovara wrote Saturday in an opinion piece for The Messenger.

“Since Biden shows no sign of willingness to step aside himself, both his low approval ratings and the danger to the country from Trump’s potential return to the White House make it imperative that Biden select a running mate who best enhances his chances for reelection,” he said.

“Obama is the only person who could practically guarantee Biden’s reelection, whose qualifications cannot be disputed, and who could replace Harris without alienating a major constituency,” Lacovara said.

Using a narrow and semantically gimmicky interpretation of the 12th and 22nd Amendments to the Constitution, Lacovara argued Democrats could petition the Supreme Court to allow an Obama vice presidential candidacy.

“I think that Obama has been wrongly excluded from discussion about the 2024 race because it is simply assumed that he is constitutionally barred from running as a candidate on the national ticket. That is a mistake,” he wrote.

“At first blush, the 22nd Amendment might be thought to preclude Obama from being on the 2024 ticket. That amendment provides: ‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice …’ (emphasis added). While Obama is precluded from ever running again for election as president, the amendment does not prohibit him from running for any other office, including vice-president.

“Nor does the last sentence of the 12th Amendment disqualify him. It stipulates that ‘no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States’ (emphasis added). For several reasons, this requirement does not expand Obama’s inability under the 22nd Amendment to run for election as president.”

Do you think Biden will pick Obama as his running mate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (232 Votes) No: 66% (456 Votes)

Essentially, Lacovara claimed that because Obama meets the key constitutional requirements of age, citizenship and residence to run for vice president, he should not — and would not — be barred from running.

The attorney admitted that Obama likely would be reluctant to consider this gambit because he’s enjoying his post-Oval Office life too much to give it up.

However, Lacovara wrote, the two-term president must seriously consider this half-baked scheme “for the good of the country.”

If you’re laughing out loud while reading this, you’re not alone. The notion that Obama — a pompous, self-serving narcissist who divided the nation — would even consider being Biden’s lackey “for the good of the country” is comically absurd.

It’s also inane to presume that having Obama on the 2024 presidential ticket would guarantee a win. While the 44th president might be the most popular Democrat in the country, 2023 Obama is not 2009 Obama.

As a reminder, he drew minuscule crowds in 2020 while campaigning for then-candidate Biden in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

Shocking videos showed Obama addressing a tiny group of voters while stumping for his former vice president.

This is embarrassing pic.twitter.com/fese5b9myg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 22, 2020

Obama walks up to a group of Biden supports and they don’t seem very enthusiastic. Neither does Barry. pic.twitter.com/AZYqVk6P79 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

Another likely insurmountable obstacle is Michelle Obama, who has been vocal about her unhappy years in the White House.

Is Miserable Michelle The Reason Barack Obama Isn’t Wearing Wedding Ring He Used To Wear While President? Barack has always been able to do a better job of hiding his disdain for others better than Michelle, who only seems to be able to turn on the “Nice Michelle” act when she’s… pic.twitter.com/pBXZqEmUrZ — Nancy Moore-Pearson (@NancyMomma5400) March 28, 2023

Biden’s nonstop stream of epic gaffes and missteps — coupled with destructive policies that have ushered in crushing inflation, terrifying crime and an unprecedented border crisis — have made Democrats so desperate they’ll consider goofy “Hail Mary” gimmicks to try to retain power.

That’s somewhat amusing, but America’s abysmal deterioration under Biden is not. Even using Obama as a bandage to cover up the gaping wounds Biden has caused can’t save him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.