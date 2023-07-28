Share
Commentary

Biden May Have to Use His 'Break-the-Glass Option' to Keep Hunter Out of Jail: Top Law Professor

 By Randy DeSoto  July 27, 2023 at 6:04pm
Share

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley suggested a “break the glass option” President Joe Biden could take if things continue to go badly in his son Hunter Biden’s criminal case.

Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal fell through Wednesday at a Wilmington, Delaware, federal courthouse, when U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika called into question the blanket immunity from future prosecution the agreement gave.

Under the terms of the deal, Hunter was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax-evasion charges, while a third illegal gun possession charge would be diverted for two years and dropped altogether if he stayed drug-free.

For the crimes, U.S. Attorney David Weiss was recommending probation with no jail time.

However, under questioning by Noreika, federal prosecutors denied the agreement offered immunity from future prosecution for additional crimes, such as Foreign Agents Registration Act violations.

Trending:
Hunter Biden Files Telling Legal Motion After Sweetheart Plea Deal Backfires Horribly

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to 73 months in prison for FARA offenses in 2018. Former President Donald Trump later pardoned him.

Hunter Biden and his attorneys freaked out when federal prosecutors told Noreika future FARA or other indictments could be coming. The first son then withdrew from the plea deal.

“Rip it up!” Biden attorney Christopher Clark said, referring to the agreement, according to ABC News.

“As far as I’m concerned, the plea agreement is null and void,” the lawyer further stated, which stirred audible gasps in the courtroom.

Do you think Biden will drop out of the 2024 presidential race?

Biden then pleaded not guilty to the tax-evasion crimes.

Noreika instructed the parties to submit legal briefs on the plea deal proposal within 30 days, USA Today reported.

U.S. Attorney Leo Wise responded that 14 days would be sufficient, but the judge set no specific date for the next hearing.

Conceivably the case could go to trial and Biden could be convicted. And during the course of the trial, many embarrassing revelations about President Joe Biden could emerge, particularly given recent whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

The president and Hunter Biden have each been accused of taking $5 million bribes from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while the elder Biden was vice president, according to an FBI whistleblower form viewed by the Oversight Committee.

Related:
Gutfeld Predicts Possible Huge Upset in 2024: 'He Should Run as a Third-Party Candidate'

Joe Biden could use his presidential pardon power to make all this go away.

It does not protect him from impeachment by House Republicans, but the chances of him being convicted in the Democratically-controlled Senate are next to zero.

Turley spelled out why a Hunter pardon and exit from the 2024 race could be President Biden’s next-best moves.

The ultimate “break the glass option,” Turley wrote for The Messenger, is “Joe Biden could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection.”

“Facing an impeachment inquiry, low public support, and a son in the legal dock, Biden could use the case to close out his political career,” he argued.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday that an impeachment inquiry is on the table.

He highlighted the bribery allegations. The Constitution specially lists bribery as an impeachable offense.

Turley wrote that a Biden “pardon would be what I consider another abuse of the pardon power for personal benefit.”

He compared it to then-President Bill Clinton’s decision to pardon his half-brother Roger Clinton of drug offenses on the last day of his presidency in January 2001.

“Biden could do the same by acknowledging that the pardoning of his son is a form of raw self-dealing. However, as he has said throughout the scandal, he loves his son and blames his crimes on his struggle with addiction and grieving,” Turley said.

“With that, Biden could bow out of the election without admitting (as many on both sides are saying) that old age has taken its toll on his mental and physical capacity. He would end his political career with an act as a father, which some would condemn but most would understand.”

The law professor pointed out that Biden could even give Hunter a “preemptive or prospective pardon” that “would effectively end any federal investigation.”

Further, by becoming a lame-duck president, Biden would take the air out of the GOP impeachment push.

Members of Congress would reason, “What’s the point of impeaching him if he’ll be out of office soon anyway?” Of course, that didn’t stop the Democrats from impeaching Trump around this point in his presidency and again in the closing days of his time in office.

It should be noted, when asked Thursday if there is any possibility President Biden would pardon his son, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded “no.”

Keep in mind, that her response is in the current context of the criminal case still being ongoing and another plea deal possibly being struck.

A reporter called out to President Biden Thursday, asking whether a Hunter pardon could be in the offing. He did not respond, but again, it’s premature. He will likely have to respond in the not-too-distant future and say something noncommittal about loving and supporting his son and not dealing in hypotheticals.

Turley contended that Biden would potentially help his stature by being the “sin-eater” for the family by sacrificing a potential second term.

Unfortunately, under this option, Biden and Hunter would get off scot-free, but the country would be spared another four years of incompetency and worse.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom — and probably other Democrats — would no doubt then announce their presidential candidacies, making for a whole new 2024 contest.

Will Republican chances be better or worse off in 2024? Who knows? We’ll see who emerges on the Democratic side.

Turley may be on to something. For President Biden, the pardon-Hunter-and-step-down option may soon be his best move.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden May Have to Use His 'Break-the-Glass Option' to Keep Hunter Out of Jail: Top Law Professor
Inside the 3-Hour Hearing That Destroyed Hunter Biden's Plea Deal: 'Really Bad for Everyone'
Top Law Professor: Hunter Biden Court Debacle 'A Case of the DOJ Being Hoisted on Its Own Petard' in Bid to 'Hold Off' Congress
Page 2 of Hunter Biden's Conditions of Release Orders Him to Get a Job - But That's Not All
Watch: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Sentence During Press Conference, Appears Very Unwell
See more...

Conversation