Biden Meltdown Continues: Former Favorite Sinks All the Way to 5th in NH Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has fallen in less than a month from leading in New Hampshire Democratic primary polling to fifth place in a new voter survey.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Biden with a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as recently as mid-January, but the former Obama administration No. 2 plummeted to fourth, which is where he placed in last week’s Iowa caucuses.

In a newly released poll by Emerson College conducted over the weekend, Biden has now slipped to fifth place.

In the lead is a surging Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 30 percent.

He is followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 14 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 11 percent and finally Biden at 10 percent support.

New Hampshire @7News/ Emerson College Tracking Poll:

(Change from yesterday) Sanders 30% (-)

Buttigieg 23% (+3)

Klobuchar 14% (+1)

Warren 11% (-1)

Biden 10% (-1)https://t.co/TBrxIxHWak… pic.twitter.com/8wL2TRBeqh — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 10, 2020

The poll was conducted on Feb. 8-9 among 500 very likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters.

During the course of last week, Biden dropped from 14 percent in Emerson’s daily tracking poll to 10 percent, while Klobuchar, who is coming off a strong debate performance Friday night, shot up from 8 percent to 14 percent.

Buttigieg appeared to enjoy a post-Iowa victory bounce, seeing a rise from 13 percent to 23 percent backing over the week.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar are looking to occupy the more moderate lane among Democratic presidential candidates in which Biden has been running.

Nationally, Biden still holds the lead in the RCP average, polling at 27 percent, followed by Sanders at 21.8 percent, Warren at 14.4 percent, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 10.6 percent and Buttigieg at 7 percent.

Biden’s support nationally has remained relatively consistent, with 31 percent in late November as his most recent high mark.

Sanders is up 6 percentage points from early December.

Bloomberg has seen a steady rise in the polls since announcing his candidacy in late November.

Due to his late entry, the former Republican, turned independent, turned Democrat’s name will first appear on primary ballots on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The Biden campaign is saying South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 29 is a “must-win” for the former vice president to remain viable.

Though polling is scant, Biden leads the South Carolina field in the RCP average with 31 percent support, followed by billionaire businessman Tom Steyer at 18.5 percent, Sanders at 17 percent and Warren at 9.5 percent.

