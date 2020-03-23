Biden MIA, Confusing Claim Made About His Ceilings Being 'Too Low'

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is missing in action as the country struggles not only with the spread of the coronavirus but also its mounting economic fallout.

With Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont quickly becoming an afterthought in the Democratic primary, the stage seems set for a Trump vs. Biden showdown in November.

As President Donald Trump works diligently to guide a country in crisis — going as far as to hold daily White House news briefings — the former vice president’s media accessibility has been notably limited.

His campaign has an explanation for that, however: ceilings!

Biden’s campaign is oddly blaming his absence on the layout and construction of his house in Delaware.

Current Affairs wrote on Twitter it had inquired about Biden’s recent radio silence.

“[This] is the excuse being provided for why [Biden] isn’t being seen during a national emergency,” Current Affairs tweeted.

“A source with knowledge of the campaign said Biden’s team is working on scaling up that infrastructure and dealing with the realities of Biden’s Wilmington home, like the fact that there aren’t particularly high ceilings, which can make lighting a challenge,” it said.

this is the excuse being provided for why biden isn’t being seen during a national emergency pic.twitter.com/gmdgBFgyg5 — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) March 22, 2020

American homes are generally constructed with ceilings of an average height of eight feet. Giving Biden the benefit of doubt, most videographers would probably conclude that a few extra feet would be helpful in regard to proper lighting.

That being said, it is hard to imagine there isn’t a single place in Biden’s lavish home appropriate for his digital campaign events.

By the way, how did Biden get so wealthy as a lifelong public servant? His 6,850-square-foot Wilmington home is massive.

Nevertheless, the former vice president’s team is apparently working to remedy the issue of his low ceilings. There is no word from Biden’s camp as to whether it has fixed Biden himself.

Aside from criticizing Trump’s response to the pandemic from the sidelines, Biden has been largely a ghost — fewer than eight months ahead of the November election.

Last week, he bumbled his way through a botched virtual town hall, and also held a conference call with the media over the weekend, but beyond that, the Democrat has been publicly visible for a only few minutes.

“In past week @JoeBiden has only had 1 on-camera public address as COVID escalated. (He spoke for ~6 mins on Tuesday from his home.) He also hosted a tele-town hall w/voters, answered Qs on press call & video chatted w/donors,” CBS political reporter Bo Erickson tweeted Sunday.

“Everything else has been statements ripping POTUS,” Erickson added.

In past week @JoeBiden has only had 1 on-camera public address as COVID escalated. (He spoke for ~6 mins on Tuesday from his home.) He also hosted a tele-town hall w/voters, answered Qs on press call & video chatted w/donors.

Everything else has been statements ripping POTUS. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 22, 2020

Biden came out of hiding Sunday to condemn the president for not using the full power of the Defense Production Act, which essentially requires private companies to streamline the needs of the country by government decree in times of emergency or war.

“Mr. President, stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go,” Biden said, according to Fox News.

Trump enacted the Defense Production Act on Wednesday but said Sunday during his daily news briefing that he has not needed to use its full authority to nationalize private industry.

“We’re a country not based on nationalizing our business. Call a person over in Venezuela,” Trump said Sunday. “How did nationalization of their businesses work out? Not too well.”

Trump adviser Peter Navarro also added, “We’re getting what we need without putting the heavy hand of government down.”

TRUMP asked why he has not enacted the Defense Production Act: “The fact that I signed it, it’s in effect. But you know, we’re a country not based on nationalizing our business.” Trump has yet to invoke DPA, despite requests from medical professionals: https://t.co/uEC14735Az pic.twitter.com/wPgfq9yqzn — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 22, 2020

Forbes reported after the briefing that manufacturing company 3M said it had shipped more than 500,000 N95 masks to COVID-19 hotspots New York and Seattle.

For now, the private sector seems to be responding to the war against COVID-19, apparently to the chagrin of Biden and his low ceilings.

Aside from Sunday’s remarks criticizing Trump for not blindly nationalizing America’s private industry, the only truly memorable comment Biden has made throughout the crisis is that the president’s January travel ban from China was done out of “hysterical xenophobia” and “fear mongering.”

CNN reports Biden will soon launch an all-out, home-based digital campaign against Trump as he prepares to win his party’s nomination — and manages the logistics of working around his home’s construction.

“I find myself literally on the phone with my key advisers, medical advisers and economic advisers literally four, five hours a day, going through detailed memoranda on what we should be doing,” Biden said during his weekend conference call, according to CNN.

Trump continues to guide the country down a path that strives to both save lives and preserves the livelihood of the American family — and constantly risks exposing himself to the coronavirus while doing so.

Trump’s constant presence at the podium is rather brave, all things considered. Lawmakers and others close to the president and vice president continue to test positive for the coronavirus or are asking to self-quarantine.

Not to contradict public health warnings regarding social distancing, but Biden’s hermit response doesn’t exactly project strength.

No matter the height of Biden’s ceilings, if the candidate chooses to sit at home and snipe at Trump from the comfort of self-isolation, he stands to gain little politically.

The image of a potential world leader addressing an anxious country by conducting shadow briefings from a lush home bunker doesn’t exude confidence. And that is leaving out questions about Biden’s perceived cognitive decline, which have mostly ceased being asked now that COVID-19 is dominating headlines.

It would be refreshing if Biden’s weeklong absence from gracing the country with his gaffes was out of honor, but apparently that isn’t the case here.

Like many Democrats, Biden is waiting in the wings to criticize the response of a man who is now essentially a wartime president.

Should Trump’s response to an invisible enemy be deemed in any way ineffective by the establishment press, Biden will join them in their politically motivated criticism.

As soon as Biden figures out what to do with the ceilings inside his home, the pro-China Democrat plans to tell all of us just exactly how he plans to preserve the lives and dignity of American families.

My studio has 8′ ceilings & I can light myself perfectly well for live shots even with my meager budget & having no staff. Biden’s people are making embarrassing excuses for his invisibility. https://t.co/5T2pVvYm2A — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 22, 2020

2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was supposed to shatter the proverbial glass ceiling in her bid for the White House.

Biden is struggling to adapt to the ceilings in his mansion.

