Democrats just got another chance to see why Joe Biden is spending so much time in his basement — and even they should be getting worried.

During an online fundraiser Friday night with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the former vice president managed to mix up the preambles to the Declaration of Independence and Constitution in one embarrassing episode that left Warren looking like she just smelled something particularly unpleasant in the middle of her softball interview.

Or maybe it was just the idea that this was the man leading her party into the 2020 presidential election.

Joe “30330” forgets the preamble of the Declaration of Independence AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ETPbfYfvUO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2020

As a YouTube video from the event shows, Biden was discussing the 2017 clash in Charlottesville, Virginia – his ostensible trigger for entering the presidential race – when he garbled what are arguably the most familiar lines of American history.

“It does say, ‘We the people, in order to form a more perfect union, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men – we’ve never, we’ve never accomplished,” he said.

With Biden, it’s often a crapshoot for listeners trying to guess exactly what Biden might be getting at. Heck, with Biden these days, it might be a crapshoot for Biden to try to guess exactly what Biden is getting at.

Never in my life time have I seen a Presidential running mate be so out of touch with reality & being played like a puppet. Can’t even get him to do interviews & I doubt he’s able to have a decent debate at this point & time. So he hides out waiting to hear what to do next. — Katherine Peebles (@kpeebles8) August 3, 2020

But there’s no denying that incidents like this should have Democrats worried.

And considering the fact that the deeply dishonest forces of the mainstream media, the big tech giants and entertainment world are determined to foist a Biden presidency onto the country because of their loathing for President Donald Trump, incidents like this should have every American worried.

It’s not even the first time Biden has butchered the Declaration. Remember his notorious stab at it just before the Super Tuesday primaries in March?

Clearly, even the most dedicated Democrat must realize by now that the Biden who spent decades in the United States Senate and made a name for himself destroying or trying to destroy the Supreme Court nominations of men like then-D.C. Circuit Judge Robert Bork has left the building.

The Biden who knocked out Bork (“almost single-handedly,” Biden reportedly bragged) and nearly torpedoed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (in a “high-tech lynching“) is not the man bumbling his teleprompter-fed lines today.

Even the most deranged of Trump derangement syndrome sufferers have to know that the Biden who spent eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president – using the powers of his office to cover for the corruption of his surviving son in sensitive foreign lands like Ukraine and China – is not the man whose gaffes on the primary campaign trail kept getting worse.

And that should be causing some cold feet.

Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 2, 2020

It’s completely unfortunate that his cognitive decline is occurring so rapidly but people have to use common sense and realize that you can’t vote for someone like that to run this country regardless of who his running mate is! — MattyG (@mightymountie98) August 2, 2020

Considering how deep the utterly unjustified loathing of the Trump administration runs, it would be foolish to think that a small thing like getting confused about the most revered documents of the nation’s Founding would be enough to put off die-hard Democrats.

(Truth be told, there are millions of Americans who couldn’t recite the Declaration’s preamble accurately, and might try to start the Constitution with something along the lines of “Four score and seven years ago..” and end up with something about “..fear itself.” But they’re not running for president.)

Still, somewhere, even Democrats have to be wondering who is actually being run for president against Trump.

It’s clearly not the husk of a man who even Democrats know couldn’t possibly stand up to the rigors Trump has faced since Day One of his administration, between a relentlessly hostile media corps, an FBI persecution approved at the bureau’s highest levels, even a sham impeachment attempt on the weakest conceivable pretenses.

These are the moments Trump supporters need to bank for the troubling months ahead — ammunition in the arguments to come.

It will likely be impossible to convince acquaintances who are still undecided about how to vote in November of some of Trump’s most stellar achievements, given the hostility of the media.

The freedom his tax cuts and deregulation opened for the economy paved the way to an economic boom that set records from Wall Street to Main Street, with unemployment plummeting for the minorities Democrats claim to care about.

The obvious troubles of recent months might have dimmed that, but Americans should think what the economy would look like now if it hadn’t had two muscular years behind it when Chinese communism unleashed a plague upon the world.

He got the country out of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal – a foreign policy disaster that all guaranteed the Islamic Republic of Iran, a country that has been at war with the United States for more than 40 years, will have a nuclear weapon to wage it within a decade.

He also taught the murderous mullahs a lesson using language they could understand with a flawlessly executed attack on one of that country’s most important generals — and a key part of Iran’s international terror machine.

He walked away from the Paris climate agreement that would sacrifice the U.S. economy to the false god of climate change while other countries remained unfettered — and no discernible good for the environment was accomplished.

His federal court picks, including two Supreme Court justices might not have satisfied conservatives completely, given some recent decisions. But least slowed he’s slowed the seemingly inevitable takeover of the federal judiciary by men and women with little respect for the liberty the Constitution guarantees Americans. With another four years, that job could protect the country for generations.

Those accomplishments, among others, are truths that should be self-evident, though in the face of outright lying by the largest news networks, many Americans might not fully appreciate them.

But the apparent Democratic standard-bearer is a different story. If Trump supporters can carry the message that Democrats are trying to elect a figurehead whose sole function will be breathing in the White House while leftist policies are cooked up in his name, the relatively few Americans who haven’t made up their minds about 2020 might be convinced of the danger the country actually faces.

Biden, after all, is a man who aspires to lead the most powerful, wealthiest and most just nation the world has ever known and is evincing serious signs of barely understanding what that country is.

#Joementia never accomplished “it” or anything else in half a century in our government. He did accomplish personal

riches beyond imagination. #BidenSelfEnrichmentPlan pic.twitter.com/6iVQQJF2MB — Sharonsharon Bobaron (@SharonK57237517) August 3, 2020

Leftists and “progressives” might loathe Trump. Independents might be simply tired of the melodrama of Twitter posts, and those infamous college-educated suburban women so coveted by Democratic Party pros might be brimming with virtue-signaling indignation at Trump’s mannerisms.

But Biden has to be breeding deep disquiet. “Anybody-but-Trump” might have been a campaign theme for a Warren candidacy, or even for Pete Buttigieg (if that name rings a bell). But with Biden, no one, Republican or Democrat, knows exactly what the nation would be getting if the Democratic ticket wins in November.

Trump supporters know who they back and why. Trump-haters know who they want to lose.

But Democrats have to convince the rest of the country that the cabal surrounding Biden will be good for the country — and the country doesn’t even know who that is. That’s a message Republicans and Trump supporters need to pound home.

There’s only so much time Biden can spend in his basement. Friday provided another reason Democrats want it to last, but it can’t go on forever.

And that has to have Democrats very, very worried.

