Biden Mocked for Minuscule Crowd 2 Days After Trump Drew Thousands in the Same State

President Joe Biden was mocked last week for the sparse number of supporters he drew to his campaign speech only days after former President Donald Trump drew thousands to his rally in Pennsylvania — Biden’s home turf.

Despite the spectacle of Biden’s vein-popping, red-faced, fists of fury speeches where he labels MAGA voters as terrorists, he doesn’t seem to be able to fill a venue with supporters.

On Labor Day, for instance, “Scranton Joe” Biden visited West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, to stump for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and the crowd seemed “pitifully small,” as the Daily Mail noted.

The Mail lit into Biden in its very first sentence setting the “pitiful” scene saying, “A minuscule crowd showed up for one of President Joe Biden’s Labor Day rallies in Pennsylvania Monday.”

“The crowd, which could be described as being in the dozens, gathered outside of the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 hall in West Mifflin, a town southeast of Pittsburgh,” the paper wrote. “While some professional photos from the event concealed just how sparse the crowd was, others showed the paltry number of people who showed up to hear the president’s words.”

Video and photos of the event confirmed the Mail’s dismal assessment of the crowd.

Biden is back stage with US Senate candidate John Fetterman ahead of remarks in West Mifflin, a town southeast of Pittsburgh, his 2nd stop on this Labor Day and his 3rd Pennsylvania trip in a week. pic.twitter.com/jQPBy21IkD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 5, 2022

Stop #2 of ⁦@POTUS⁩’ Labor Day Travel: West Mifflin, PA. Per the WH, The President is greeting with ⁦@JohnFetterman⁩ here pic.twitter.com/CRf6MxmyWT — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 5, 2022

The “minuscule” crowd brought instant mocking, too:

A crowd about the size of a Tupperware party gathers at Biden’s speech in Mifflin, PA. 😂 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJ1ELmfmwO — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) September 5, 2022

Republicans mock size of Biden’s Labor Day crowd in Pennsylvania https://t.co/0bHz0HRdpN pic.twitter.com/nLJTmitW3J — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2022

MASSIVE crowd for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania today! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGd4mjV9KR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

Biden had local labor unions to help him build a crowd and this is the best they could do. https://t.co/yvi0xLR3vo — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 6, 2022

The Pennsylvania speech was not the only Biden event over the last week that struggled to get supporters. The president’s speech in Milwaukee was also sparsely attended, as Benny Johnson noted in his tweet contrasting Biden’s crowd to Trump’s crowd.

The crowd at Biden’s event today vs. Trump’s rally this weekend. This never gets old 😂 pic.twitter.com/yYQN8cIh8X — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2022

One of Biden’s other speeches in Pennsylvania also failed to turn out many supporters:

What a small crowd you have Joe “The Big Guy” Biden. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZjOYBFHqrG — Political Gamer The Black Ultra MAGA Republican (@Real_Talk_News1) September 1, 2022

A Trump rally and Biden rally the same day and area. Joe Biden Can’t Fill High School Gym for Speech, But Won 81 Million Votes? https://t.co/d10HE1h9ke — mord of (@trollw00d) September 5, 2022

Biden in PA vs Trump in PA, Biden couldn’t even fill a High School gym. Trump packed an arena. pic.twitter.com/vkX1CdhHyw — Alythebeachbum (@Alythebeachbum) September 6, 2022

On the other hand, when Trump visited Wilkes-Barre Township in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Newsweek Magazine noted that Trump drew thousands more than Biden. And Yahoo News had to admit that Trump’s audience quickly surged to maximum capacity at the 8,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena where the event was held.

TV station WYOU also pointed out that the parking lot outside Trump’s rally “hit maximum capacity as supporters from across the nation came out to attend a rally hosted by Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States.”

Granted this is no scientific comparison, but the fact that Trump, who has been out of office for two years already, drew many times more supporters than Biden is incredible. Especially considering the fact that the woke news media have spent most of the last decade in a desperate attempt to destroy the man.

Finally, the irony here is delicious. You may recall how the left-wing media went wild to attack Trump for supposedly having a small crowd at his 2017 inauguration? Now, you’ll notice how quiet the media is over the crowd sizes at the speeches in Pennsylvania over the last few days.

You can bet that if Biden had a sea of thousands of supporters, but Trump only had a few hundred — or dozens — the media would be making that a prime focus for their coverage.

