Biden Mocked on Social Media When Apparent Teleprompter Problem Derails His Coronavirus Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s first video briefing from his Delaware home got off to a rough start Monday when the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee struggled out of the gate and committed a number of gaffes during a prepared speech.

Biden announced Friday that he would begin holding his own shadow briefings about the coronavirus in a promise to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his response to the public health crisis.

As scheduled, Biden appeared Monday at a podium from inside his Wilmington estate. The roughly 15-minute briefing quickly devolved into a series of mishaps and apparent equipment malfunctions, which led to the candidate being mocked across social media.

While the former vice president attempted to assure Americans he has the answers to the country’s health and economic problems, he appeared both lost and unprepared at times.

At the opening of the briefing, Biden had to be reminded by his staff that the conference had begun.

TRENDING: Alleged Chinese Spy Arrested with Vials of Biological Material at Boston Airport in December

The candidate sat for a number of moments in silence as the camera rolled.

While waiting for the already live briefing to begin, Biden touched his face, apparently forgetting warnings from health authorities that people should refrain from touching their faces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Biden later appeared to momentarily forget what he was talking about when delivering remarks about the rising number of coronavirus cases.

You can tell @JoeBiden is speaking from the heart and knows this issues really well by the way he gets completely lost when the teleprompter stops. https://t.co/cP86e7KTgr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 23, 2020

Biden said government officials must, “Beef up the number of responders dealing with the crush — these crush of cases. And, uh, and in addition to that, um.”

The 77-year-old then waved his hand under the podium and continued, “In addition to that, we have to — make sure that we, uh — we are in a position that — we are — well, let me go to the second thing. I’ve spoke enough of that.”

What a disaster Biden has had plenty of time to think about this, and he can’t even figure out what to say without help from a teleprompter Thank God we have a strong, steady, real leader in the White House! pic.twitter.com/tPiSbOZivP — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 23, 2020

RELATED: Joe Biden Bizarrely Claims He 'Became a Professor' After Leaving Senate

Some speculated Biden might have been dealing with a teleprompter malfunction.

In praising governors across the country for their leadership, Biden referred to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as “Charlie Parker.”

Never knew we had a Governor Charlie Parker here in America. What state is he the Governor of? pic.twitter.com/vJouiEcVzA — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 23, 2020

Senile Joe Biden Presser: Begins by touching his face Calls Mass. Gov., Charlie Baker, Charlie Parker Teleprompter freezes and he’s lost. He should have stayed hidden. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 23, 2020

Dude’s got mad musical skills. — Cornpopwuhanfluenza (@LDreeniatnuom) March 23, 2020

Charlie Parker was, of course, an acclaimed jazz saxophonist who died in 1955.

According to Biden, the governor of Massachusetts is jazz legend Charlie Parker. pic.twitter.com/JBaO521hEf — Malarkey Disrespecter (@MALARKEYBRO) March 23, 2020

Biden did concede that the current health crisis is not Trump’s fault, but he criticized the president for not offering “clear leadership.”

Do you think Joe Biden should leave the coronavirus briefings to President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (540 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“Trump keeps saying he is a wartime president, well, start to act like one … Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus, but he does bear responsibility for our response,” he said.

The candidate also praised Senate Democrats for blocking a bipartisan $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Sunday night and suggested lawmakers should consider forgiving student loan debt.

Biden’s inaugural video briefing came after more than a week of relative silence from the candidate during the nation’s current health and economic crisis.

He had spent the week transforming his home into somewhat of an opposition headquarters, according to people working on his campaign.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.