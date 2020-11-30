Americans who regularly watch CNN and MSNBC will see some familiar faces in the White House communications staff announced Sunday by Democrat Joe Biden’s transition team.

The presumptive president-elect’s team announced that the post of White House press secretary will be filled by former CNN contributor Jen Psaki.

Symone Sanders, tapped to be the chief spokeswoman for Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, also worked as a CNN political commentator prior to joining Biden’s campaign. In 2016, she was press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during his presidential campaign.

Karine Jean-Pierre will be the principal deputy press secretary under Biden. Her resume includes being a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC as well as chief public affairs officer for the liberal group MoveOn.org.

Jean-Pierre, like Psaki, served in the Obama administration as well.

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia’s Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

Kate Bedingfield, who was Biden’s campaign communications director, will reprise that role in the White House.

The Biden team proclaimed that the appointments were significant because, “For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women” — a theme that was echoed by numerous establishment media outlets.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles. For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020

Current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was not about to let that pass.

“The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities,” she tweeted Sunday, linking in her post to a Washington Post article headlined, “Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team.”

President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP… So does @FLOTUS… So does @SecondLady… The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HpP0KL8kgD — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 30, 2020

The Post fired back by publishing an “Analysis” piece Monday in which political reporter Aaron Blake attacked McEnany’s tweet, declaring that “objectively, Biden’s team will be more female” than Trump’s and suggesting the White House was just “looking for things to complain about.”

Analysis: Kayleigh McEnany’s peculiar complaint about coverage of Biden’s all-female press team https://t.co/EA7xQ7h4U9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 30, 2020

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that “blending in recent years of influential people working within the news media and in government” blurs the line between media and government.

“Several of Biden’s new appointments are people who served in government, then went to media gigs, and now are returning to government,” McCall said.

“This sort of constant migration back and forth between media and government gives the public the distinct impression that government and media are basically part of the same establishment,” he said.

The Post also reported that Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center for American Progress, was expected to be named director of the influential Office of Management and Budget.

Tanden was a close ally of Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaigns.

