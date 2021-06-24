Biden Needs to See a Dementia Specialist Right Now if the Mayo Clinic Is Right

Does Joe Biden suffer from dementia?

The answer to that question remains unclear. However, it is undeniably true that the president is currently exhibiting many symptoms of someone with a deteriorating brain disease.

Remarkably, the list of symptoms for dementia provided by the Mayo Clinic could alternatively be used as a checklist of odd behaviors exhibited by Biden.

Those symptoms are a number of cognitive and psychological changes, including:

“Memory loss, which is usually noticed by someone else”

“Difficulty communicating or finding words”

“Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving”

“Difficulty with coordination and motor functions”

“Confusion and disorientation”

“Inappropriate behavior”

“Agitation”

“See a doctor if you or a loved one has memory problems or other dementia symptoms,” the Mayo Clinic also noted.

All of these above symptoms have been on display by Biden on numerous occasions.

For instance, during a recent appearance at the G-7 summit, Biden repeatedly mixed up the names of Syria and Libya.

This is horrible. At some point his cognitive disfunction has to be considered a natl security threat if only because of the confidence it must give our enemies “President confuses Syria with Libya three times”

pic.twitter.com/R7is0yl2MR — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 13, 2021

Later on during that very same trip, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden failed at an attempt to recite the Declaration of Independence during a briefing.

Biden once again misquotes the Declaration of Independence before forgetting the rest: “We hold these truths self-evident that all men and women.” pic.twitter.com/ID5dtQ1Ifs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

The gaffe was reminiscent of one of Biden’s most famous blunders when he failed to recite the Declaration, instead saying “you know the thing.”

TBH “etc” from Joe Biden is an upgrade from March 2020 when he said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing.” https://t.co/WrRcMCOj2f pic.twitter.com/044bgqIbd6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 28, 2021

When it comes to “difficulty with coordination and motor functions,” there is perhaps no better example than when, on March 19, the president slipped and fell three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One.

“Agitation” has certainly been displayed by the president as well. Only just last week, Biden lashed out at a reporter for asking him a completely fair question about his meeting with Putin.

“If you don’t understand that,” Biden tells a reporter pushing him to explain how it was a constructive meeting with Putin if he still denies human rights abuses and cyber attacks, “you’re in the wrong business.”

pic.twitter.com/M4QmK7hKYd — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 16, 2021

“Inappropriate behavior” has certainly been a hallmark of Biden’s career. There are multiple videos of him touching, sniffing and even kissing young girls during his time as vice president.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her “see you back home, I hope” after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip, Biden swears-in (R) Senator Jim Risch. During photographs, Biden touches Risch’s daughter, specifically asking to take a photo alone with her. You can hear Risch say “Dad’s going to stand pretty close.” (I wonder why?) Biden even jokes and says, “If I was young…” pic.twitter.com/LLqJ4guU0q — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Concerns over Biden’s mental faculties have also been expressed by a former White House physician.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent Biden a letter on June 17 asking him to take a cognitive test.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter said.

“They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief.

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.