Commentary

Biden Needs to See a Dementia Specialist Right Now if the Mayo Clinic Is Right

Michael Austin June 24, 2021 at 1:09pm
Does Joe Biden suffer from dementia?

The answer to that question remains unclear. However, it is undeniably true that the president is currently exhibiting many symptoms of someone with a deteriorating brain disease.

Remarkably, the list of symptoms for dementia provided by the Mayo Clinic could alternatively be used as a checklist of odd behaviors exhibited by Biden.

Those symptoms are a number of cognitive and psychological changes, including:

  • “Memory loss, which is usually noticed by someone else”
  • “Difficulty communicating or finding words”
  • “Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving”
  • “Difficulty with coordination and motor functions”
  • “Confusion and disorientation”
  • “Inappropriate behavior”
  • “Agitation”

“See a doctor if you or a loved one has memory problems or other dementia symptoms,” the Mayo Clinic also noted.

All of these above symptoms have been on display by Biden on numerous occasions.

For instance, during a recent appearance at the G-7 summit, Biden repeatedly mixed up the names of Syria and Libya.

Later on during that very same trip, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden failed at an attempt to recite the Declaration of Independence during a briefing.

The gaffe was reminiscent of one of Biden’s most famous blunders when he failed to recite the Declaration, instead saying “you know the thing.”

When it comes to “difficulty with coordination and motor functions,” there is perhaps no better example than when, on March 19, the president slipped and fell three times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One.

“Agitation” has certainly been displayed by the president as well. Only just last week, Biden lashed out at a reporter for asking him a completely fair question about his meeting with Putin.

“Inappropriate behavior” has certainly been a hallmark of Biden’s career. There are multiple videos of him touching, sniffing and even kissing young girls during his time as vice president.

Concerns over Biden’s mental faculties have also been expressed by a former White House physician.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent Biden a letter on June 17 asking him to take a cognitive test.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter said.

“They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief.

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Conversation