Sunday, June 6, was the 77th anniversary of D-Day, one of the most significant dates in the history of World War II. The Allied invasion of Normandy was the largest amphibious assault ever carried out.

It marked the start of the two-month-long Battle of Normandy and the eventual liberation of France from the German occupation.

Historians have calculated the number of confirmed Allied fatalities on that first day alone to be 4,415, according to the National D-Day Memorial. Total Allied casualties are estimated at nearly 10,000. Codenamed “Operation Overlord,” the D-Day landing involved “over 5,000 ships, 11,000 airplanes, and over 150,000 service men,” the memorial notes.

Allied heads of state have traditionally marked the day of remembrance by honoring the brave men who sacrificed so much on the shores of Normandy so that we may enjoy freedom today.

Two years ago, then-President Donald Trump delivered one of the most powerful speeches of his presidency on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He even drew praise from critics such as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and CNN’s Jim Acosta.

It was a different story this year for President Joe Biden, who neglected to acknowledge the momentous date at all. Instead, he chose to pay tribute to the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

That Tulsa post was one of only two published on the “@POTUS” Twitter account on Sunday. The other was an empty brag about “getting American back on track.”

My intention is not to minimize the atrocity that occurred on May 31, 1921, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is arguably the single most tragic day in the history of racial violence in the U.S. (I posted here about the National Black Power Convention held last weekend in Tulsa to mark this sad chapter in history.)

For those who may be unfamiliar with this event, in the early 1900s, a large number of African-Americans settled in the Greenwood district of Tulsa.

According to History.com, the neighborhood “grew and flourished as a Black economic and cultural mecca—until May 31, 1921. That’s when a white mob began a rampage through some 35 square blocks, decimating the community known proudly as ‘Black Wall Street.’ Armed rioters, many deputized by local police, looted and burned down businesses, homes, schools, churches, a hospital, hotel, public library, newspaper offices and more. While the official death toll of the Tulsa race massacre was 36, historians estimate it may have been as high as 300. As many as 10,000 people were left homeless.”

The events that took place 100 years ago in Tulsa were heinous. No one is denying that.

But Biden had already acknowledged the anniversary. He traveled to Tulsa last Tuesday to commemorate the occasion.

He spoke to survivors. His comments ranged from the ludicrous to the downright dangerous. Please read my post “Biden Managed a Trifecta of Stupid in His Tulsa Massacre Speech” to see for yourself just how disturbing his remarks really were.

The Tulsa massacre anniversary rated a trip to Oklahoma, but the memory of D-Day, a date that changed the course of world history, didn’t elicit even a mention from the president of the United States.

Biden’s failure to recognize D-Day tells us, and our foreign adversaries, a lot about his and his administration’s priorities.

During his speech last week in Tulsa, Biden said, “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not Al Qaeda, white supremacy. That’s not me. That’s the intelligence community.”

BIDEN: “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” pic.twitter.com/Mm0KISuiyy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2021

On Sunday night, former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, now a Fox News contributor, concluded his new Fox News program by posing a question to those who can’t answer, those who sacrificed their lives on D-Day. A visibly emotionally Gowdy asked: “Was it worth it?”

“Was it worth it to the men and the women who were killed serving, protecting and defending this country?” Gowdy asked. “… You might frame the question differently, you may ask, ‘Are we worth it?’ Are we now, as a country, what you sacrificed for us to be? Are we worth, as a country, worth what you gave up? …”

He continued: “I do wonder sometimes what those women and men who died on behalf of this country would say. … When we reflect on the state of our politics, was it worth dying for? When we reflect on what has become of our First Amendment, was it worth losing your life over? When we reflect on the divisions in our country, these divisions that seem so intractable at times, was it worth dying for? …”

“Have we become the country you imagined we would be when you fought and fell for us? Is this the America you dreamed of when you were taking your last breath? …”

Perhaps five months ago, when we had a patriotic president who loved America, the answer might have been “yes.”

But what if they were shown a clip of Biden or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spewing their stupidity? Desperately trying to take away our liberties for the sake of political power?

Or Dr. Anthony Fauci conspiring with his cronies in the world scientific community to turn the lab leak theory into a conspiracy theory? What if they were shown a clip of Rep. Adam Schiff trying to impeach a president over what he knew to be lies? What would they think about H.R. 1, the Democrats’ latest attempt to consolidate power for years to come?

The answer might be “no.” Because they would see that the most dangerous threat to liberty that Americans face today is their own government.

