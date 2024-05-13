Biden Nightmare: Ashley Confirms to Judge That 'Showers with My Dad' Diary Really Is Hers

What kind of father was Joe Biden, really?

The establishment media outlets have tried for years to paint him as a loving and caring, almost tragic figure, losing his first wife and baby daughter in a car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer.

But, his wayward son Hunter Biden’s drunken and debauched antics, never mind Daddy Biden’s influence-peddling to enrich his useless son, has long cast doubt about Biden’s parenting skills.

And now, with the diary of his 42-year-old daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, re-entering the public eye, the geriatric president has become a downright disgusting figure.

Ashley Biden’s diary first entered the news cycle during the 2020 presidential campaign, when it leaked after it was obtained through unclear circumstances.

Initially, many media outlets claimed (and some still claim) that a conservative news outlet was responsible for stealing the diary, but The Federalist informed readers that, in the words of founder James O’Keefe, “Project Veritas gave the diary to law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner. We never published it.”

Regardless, for years the debate raged over whether the diary was genuine, with many on the left trying to dismiss it as a right-wing hoax used against Biden in the 2020 election.

The National File, when this whole debacle began, published a lengthy report showing pages from the diary, as well as supplying various arguments for its authenticity. Up until April of 2024, the liberal fact-checking website Snopes called the connection “unproven.” (Snopes now accepts the connection as “true.”)

In April 2024, Newsweek reported, a Florida woman was convicted of stealing the same diary and attempting to sell it, prompting Biden’s daughter to write a letter to Judge Laura Taylor Swain, in lieu of testifying, asking Swain to sentence the defendant, 41-year-old Aimee Harris, to prison time. (Harris was sentenced to a month behind bars.)

But, by doing so, Biden inadvertently confirmed that the diary was, in fact, genuine.

Now, why was her confirming her diary was genuine such big deal? And why was it so controversial in the first place?

Well, for context, Biden wrote in her letter to the judge, obtained by The New York Times, that she wrote the diary after “being the victim of a crime in my early twenties,” and used it as a means of healing, though the exposure of the diary in public “re-traumatized” her and undid “the extensive work I have done to move past my trauma.”

As the National File explained, among several of the details included in her diary were her issues with drugs, also saying she was “here for sexual trauma.”

More perversely, in the key section of the diary, which has been discussed more than any other part of the infamous manuscript, Biden asks herself “Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” and mentioned “showers with my dad — probably not appropriate.”

Probably not?

There was no “probably” about it.

“Was I molested, I think so. Showers with my dad probably not appropriate. I do remember trauma” ~ Ashley Biden LOOK at Biden’s EYES in this photo … what’s he focusing on? pic.twitter.com/LeFncgkUvw — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) May 13, 2024

Bathing a baby is one thing, but a father showering with a daughter old enough to bathe herself should have garnered much more outrage against the octogenarian in the Oval Office than it has thus far.

Remember, the media eviscerated Donald Trump over his alleged comments, reported by Newsweek, about the attractiveness of his daughter Ivanka.

And remember, the outrage was virtually universal when tapes became public of Trump saying that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything.”

The latter was unquestionably uncalled for, but, at the bare minimum, at least consent was baked into the premise, however vulgar the sentiment was in general.

But the current president, it seemed, has a past of showering with his daughter, who had no say in the matter and, based on her issues with drugs and promiscuity, might well have been scarred by that disgusting practice.

This scandal is a Biden nightmare — a moment of publicity that should terrify Joe Biden, even as protected as he is by a hopelessly biased media. It’s one that should absolutely obliterate, not just Biden’s chances in November, but his reputation altogether.

Joe Biden, a man who has fondled married women and sniffed little girls’ hair in public, clearly has had issues with appropriate behavior, and his daughter’s diary only confirms it.

If there is any justice in this world, Biden would never be able to recover from this scandal.

No matter how much the establishment media outlets try to cover for him.

