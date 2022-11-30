Biden 'Non-Binary' Hire with Sordid Sex Life Allegedly Stole Woman's Luggage, Establishment Media Quiet About His Past

This is what you get when you model our society’s moral baseline on the reign of Caligula.

In June, a Biden official by the name of Sam Brinton made the news for being one of the most visible and powerful “genderfluid” individuals ever to openly serve in the federal government. Brinton, an MIT-educated nuclear engineer, was appointed as the head of nuclear waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

“As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage with in a Pride month celebration panel just today,” he wrote in a Twitter post at the time.

The non-binary scientist also had some, um, curious sexual dispositions. It wasn’t just that he was a “non-binary drag queen” or a member of the Order of Perpetual Indulgence, an infamous drag troll group whose members rail against traditional Judeo-Christian norms of sexual continence (though he was both).

Nor was it that he’d called the national COVID czar “Daddy Fauci” or bragged in his bio that he had “worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues.”

Instead, Brinton’s more offensive peculiarities included: 1) Authoring a 2015 commentary piece in which he defended Rentboy.com, a now-defunct gay escort exchange accused of facilitating underage sex trafficking; and 2) A history of promoting sexual fetishism to young people — including “pup play,” which involves some men dressing up like dogs while other men act as the dog “handlers.”

“Throughout the entire talk, Brinton was open about his experiences, the kinks he partakes in, and the nature of his relationships,” read an article in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute after one of Brinton’s kink presentations, as the Washington Examiner reported.

“He left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek.”

A funny thing happened after all this tumbled out, however. While conservative media outlets were quite rightly alarmed that someone with obvious mental issues and a sick sexual history was being placed in charge of nuclear waste at the federal level, more establishment media outlets seemed puzzled at the idea that this constituted either obvious mental issues or was somehow disqualifying from a job handling highly radioactive substances.

If the fact he was hired was reported at all, it was reported positively, like a glowing piece from Yahoo Life headlined: “New Biden Dept. of Energy hire is a nonbinary drag queen — ‘an asset,’ say queer activists.”

“Brinton’s years-long career in nuclear waste management, climate change, LGBTQ activism and youth mentorship — including stints at Global Zero, the Trevor Project and Deep Isolation, a company of researchers and scientists advancing safer methods for nuclear waste disposal — is well documented, as is their activism in kink subculture,” the February article recounted, using the grammatically atrocious but politically correct “they” to refer to the singular Brinton.

“Despite Brinton’s qualifications, conservative outlets have attempted to smear their reputation through a series of campaigns targeting Brinton’s personal life — as have some on social media, where the appointment has been called a sign of ‘moral decay.'”

In other words, liberal outlets very much didn’t see the problem. There were few or no worries that our nation’s nuclear stockpile would be handled by a man who taught “Kink 101” classes to college students. The real problem was the conservatives complaining about that pesky “moral decay.” Brinton quietly slipped into the role with no questions asked.

Then, he quietly slipped out of the role, at least temporarily. It wasn’t really reported, but it turns out Brinton took a leave of absence in recent months. The move didn’t make many waves at the time, but now we have a good idea as to why he left: According to arrest documents, the doggy role-player has been a bad boy — a very bad boy.

On Monday, the conservative website Alpha News Minnesota reported that Brinton had been arrested and charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a woman’s suitcase from the luggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.

“Law enforcement at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport were alerted to a missing suitcase in the baggage claim area on Sept. 16. The adult female victim said she flew into MSP on a Delta flight from New Orleans and went to retrieve her checked bag at carousel seven,” Alpha News reported.

“Airport records confirmed the navy blue Vera Bradley roller bag arrived at 4:40 p.m. but was missing from the carousel. So law enforcement reviewed video surveillance footage from the baggage claim area and observed Brinton removing a navy blue roller bag from carousel seven, according to a criminal complaint.”

According to Alpha News Minnesota, the complaint goes on to state the DOE official removed the luggage tag from the suitcase and dropped it into his handbag, “then left the area at a quick pace.” The complaint also states that while Brinton had arrived on a plane from Washington, D.C., roughly 15 minutes before the theft, he hadn’t checked a bag on his flight and had no reason to be at the luggage carousel.

After that, Alpha News Minnesota reported, the complaint states Brinton left in an Uber and checked in at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel, again with the bag. When he returned to the airport on Sept. 18, he had the bag in tow, according to Alpha News Minnesota. Further footage from Dulles International Airport in Virginia recorded on Oct. 9 showed him returning from Europe with the bag, the website reported.

On the same day, according to the report, police say they talked to Brinton and asked if he had “took anything that did not belong” to him. He said he hadn’t, at least to his knowledge.

“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for another individual. That was my clothes when I opened the bag,” Brinton said in the complaint, according to Alpha News Minnesota.

However, he reportedly called back two hours later and told the investigating officer he hadn’t been “completely honest.” Instead, the complaint states, according to Alpha News Minnesota, that he told police he took the bag because he was tired and “got nervous” when he realized he’d taken the wrong luggage.

He said he left the clothes he found in the bag in the hotel room he was staying in, adding he’d kept the bag because he thought it would be “weirder” to leave it in the room. (Because it’s clearly not weird enough now.)

The victim estimated the worth of the contents at $2,325, according to Alpha News Minnesota. While the report states that police said they had instructed Brinton how to return the pilfered bag to Delta Air Lines for it to be handed back to the victim, as of Oct. 27, she hadn’t received it.

As for Brinton, his first court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Hennepin County, Minnesota, according to Alpha News Minnesota. No word on whether he plans to attend court in stilettos or a leash. (Why not both?)

Now, why does this matter? Every criminal defendant is innocent until proven guilty, so one doesn’t wish to make assumptions about whether or not Brinton committed felony theft. That said, unless law enforcement officials in Minnesota have filed grotesquely false court documents, Brinton’s actions are profoundly bizarre.

Few of us would, upon deplaning after a flight in which we didn’t check in a bag, go to the baggage carousel anyway and proceed to take someone else’s luggage.

If we did happen to do so because we were so “tired,” the first thing most of us would do would be to contact the airport or our airline and acknowledge we had accidentally taken the bag.

We would not:

“Get nervous” and leave the contents of the bag in our hotel room. Keep the bag, however, because it would be “weirder” if we were to abandon it. Take the bag on a trip to Europe. Lie to the police about it. Finally, call them back with the “truth” after two hours.

I put “truth” in quotation marks because I don’t think this foul-smelling story is particularly accurate in any aspect — and even if it’s entirely true, Brinton needs help. But then, if you looked at a photo of him wearing a dress and high heels, with other men dressed up as dogs, you already knew that.

Yet, watch this not be a story.

Keep in mind, the left and the media are keeping up the fiction that Brinton’s personal life — and apparent mental stability — shouldn’t affect whether President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy hired him to oversee America’s spent nuclear fuel rods. They’re maintaining that either explicitly, by sticking up for him, or implicitly, by refusing to even acknowledge there had been a problematic hire.

Now, the same cohort going to claim that Brinton’s debauched personal life had nothing to do with his arrest. And don’t try saying it did, because that’ll be the main story.

Insider, for instance, only mentioned in passing that Brinton “is one of the federal government’s first openly ‘gender fluid’ employees.” None of his more outré behavior was even touched.

However, the article made a point of pointing out the Republicans who dared to make a connection between his lifestyle and his arrest.

“Since the news of Brinton’s arrest, Republicans like former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., have used the criminal case to bash Brinton over their gender identity,” Insider reported.

“‘Who could have seen this coming from they/them?’ Trump Jr. said in a tweet.

“GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted, ‘This man, hired by Joe Biden, is a thief’ along with a photo of Brinton in a dress.”

Other outlets, like Newsweek and LGBTQ Nation, covered it in similar fashion: Little talk of “pup play,” but plenty of “Republicans pounce!”-style reportage and implications of bigotry.

Apparently, the prevailing belief in some elements of the media is that any guy appointed to a high-level government post could “accidentally” take a woman’s suitcase off a baggage carousel he had no business being at in the first place, ditch the clothes in a hotel room and keep the suitcase. It just happened to be the “genderfluid non-binary drag queen” who enjoys dressing his partner up like Fido and eating dinner off of him while watching Captain Picard school the Borg. Nothing to see here.

This is our Caligulan society: A throwback to the days of that most loathed of Roman emperors, where sexual depravity of the most extreme sort isn’t considered to be an indication someone is mentally or emotionally incapable of a top government post, but pointing out that there might be a connection between that behavior and a bizarre felony theft he’s accused of perpetrating is the real story, at least to the left and the media.

The depravity has been normalized; it won’t even be reported for shock value, as it would have been 20 years ago, because it’s no longer shocking to anyone in a position to report it in the establishment media.

Leftists, I’m sure, believe they’ve been inclusive by indulging and/or overlooking this unbalanced man’s sordid lifestyle. Now that it appears that that unbalance may have bled over into other aspects of his life, they’re going to continue in the spirit of inclusivity by pretending this happened in complete isolation to everything else in Sam Brinton’s life.

To do otherwise and point out the obvious, alas, will accomplish nothing aside from getting yourself slapped down as a bigot.

