'Biden Does Not Have the Authority': Republican States Not Taking Biden Plan Sitting Down, File Lawsuit

 By Bronson Winslow  September 29, 2022 at 10:15am
Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration for allegedly overstepping executive powers related to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The Biden administration unveiled its plan to partially forgive student loans for certain borrowers in August, using the HEROES Act of 2003 as precedent for the decision and arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic created an emergency situation allowing the federal government to forgive student debt.

The Republican states argued that the Biden administration exceeded its statutory authority, as well as citing a “60 Minutes” interview in which Biden said the pandemic was “over” as evidence that the pandemic could not be used to justify the action, according to a news release Thursday from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“The Biden Administration’s executive action to cancel student loan debt was not only unconstitutional, it will unfairly burden working class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have paid them off with even more economic woes,” Schmitt said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration’s unlawful edict will only worsen inflation at a time when many Americans are struggling to get by,” he said.

The attorney generals of Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska and South Carolina joined Missouri in filing the lawsuit.

“It’s patently unfair to saddle hard-working Americans with the loan debt of those who chose to go to college,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement.

“The Department of Education is required, under the law, to collect the balance due on loans. And President Biden does not have the authority to override that,” she added.

Biden’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, faced another legal challenge this week from the Pacific Legal Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento legal advocacy group filed a lawsuit in Indiana claiming the student debt forgiveness was an executive overreach that would undoubtedly increase the tax burdens of Americans, The Associated Press reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Bronson Winslow
