Biden Now Has 3 Versions of Story About His Father and the Infamous Gay Kiss

Serial liar Joe Biden can’t keep his anecdote about a gay couple straight.

When trying demonstrate his early adoption of pro-LGBT attitudes, Biden likes to trot out a personal story allegedly from his own life, a story about when a father explained to his son about people in love.

The problem is, Biden has preached three different versions of the same progressive homily. The events are similar in each version, but the timelines, locations and participants are scrambled.

Pat Gray, a podcaster with TheBlaze, did a comparative review of the contradictions in Biden’s claims.







On Saturday, Biden gave the keynote speech at a dinner for the Human Rights Campaign, a major LGBT lobbying organization.

During his speech, Biden shared what he said was a memory from his teenage years in Wilmington, Delaware. To hear Biden tell it this time, his father was dropping young “Joey” off downtown. They witnessed two men exchange a goodbye kiss in public, apparently before going off to their respective workplaces.

“They leaned up and kissed one another, and I never seen that before,” Biden said. “I turned and looked at my dad and he just looked at me, said, ‘Joey it’s simple. It’s simple, Joey. They love one another.’”

Do you trust Biden to tell the truth? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (170 Votes)

Gray and his co-host Keith Malinak kept up commentary on Biden’s ramblings. They questioned how Biden knew where the men worked, had some fun with the phrase “Simple, Joey,” and provided a decent imitation of the “Star Wars” character Yoda, while mocking Biden’s switching syntaxes.

But then Gray brought up the point, “This has been told multiple times.”

Malinak proceeded to provide a summary of the different versions of Biden’s tale.

In an earlier telling of the story, the incident supposedly happened when high school junior Biden and his father were sitting in their car at a red light.

In another, 2014 version, Malinek said, Joe Biden was the father in the situation, advising his son Beau or Hunter (he did not specify which) after witnessing the two witnessed a same-sex kiss. The puzzled boy looked to Biden, who explained, “They love each other, honey.”

(“He calls his sons ‘honey’?” Gray interjected. “That’s a problem right there.”)

While the first two variations of the story could possibly be loose retellings of the same event, the third one, where Biden switches roles completely, makes all three seem likely bogus.

Back in March, even the Biden-biased Washington Post “Fact-Checker” Glenn Kessler wrote about “Three reasons to doubt Biden’s story on his father and a gay kiss.”

“We will not be awarding Pinocchios, as it’s impossible to prove or disprove his anecdote, but readers can draw their own conclusions,” Kessler wrote.

The article ran down a list of why Biden’s story is questionable. It described how carefully gay people in that era hid their orientations due to social stigma and details the inconsistencies in Biden’s various claims.

Kessler’s article also notes that Biden’s record did not show support for pro-LGBT legislation until much later.

Earlier in his career, Biden stated homosexuality might be a security risk. Later, Biden supported an amendment co-sponsored by the now-deceased North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms that would have cut money to schools promoting homosexuality as a lifestyle.

Only in 2012 did Biden, as vice president, came out in favor of gay marriage, leading then-President Barack Obama to take the same position.

Biden clearly intends for Americans to learn a moral from his story. The moral is Joe Biden is a great guy who has always openly accepted those who call themselves the “LGBT community.”

When it came to supporting the concerns of that community, Biden claims “it was never anything that was a struggle in my mind,” even though the evidence doesn’t support the spin.

What this evidently made-up story suggests is some kind of blend of three possibilities.

One, Joe Biden loves to lie and does so habitually. Two, Biden has severe dementia and can only remember fragments of the truth, which he embellishes to cover up his memory lapses. Three, Biden wanted to pander to a specific demographic, so he invented the narrative for virtue-signaling purposes.

All of these are plausible. Not one is good.

If the right circumstances arise, we might even get to see Biden deliver yet another version of the mystery of the kissing men.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.