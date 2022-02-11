Biden Nuclear Hire Is Drag Queen Who Talks About 'Sex with Animals' and Has Called NIH Chief 'Daddy Fauci'

The Biden administration continues to make bizarre recruiting decisions for top government jobs on the basis of toxic identity politics.

A recent addition to President Joe Biden’s motley crew of dubious hires is drag queen Sam Brinton, who was tapped last month as the “Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy.”

I have some pretty BIG news to share with you all today. I have accepted the offer to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/FAeGhzEMPx — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) January 10, 2022

Rather than touting his qualifications for the job, Brinton — who lists his pronouns as “they”/”them” — bragged on Twitter about his unique status as the “first gender fluid person in federal government leadership.”

I’ll even be (to my knowledge) the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership. But most importantly, I am going to be responsible for finding solutions to a problem I have dedicated my life to that has been stymied for decades. — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) January 10, 2022

In a biographical statement on an LGBT website provided by Brinton, he boasted about having “worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House, where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues.”

The bio continued: “He shows young men and women everywhere he goes that they can be who they are and gives them courage. Once, while he was walking around Disney World in 6 inch stilettos with his boyfriend, a young gay boy saw Sam with his boyfriend and started crying. He told his mother, ‘It’s true, Mom. WE can be our own princess here.'”

Biden’s new Department of Energy hire Sam Brinton who’s in charge of nuclear waste. pic.twitter.com/l0dbnz3n8n — MBJ💫 (@happinessinbulk) February 11, 2022

Brinton is an active member of the Washington, D.C., chapter of a drag queen society known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” the National Pulse reported Thursday.

The drag queen has referred to White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as “Daddy Fauci” and even called him a “saint.”

There are also photos on social media where he displays his fondness for “pup play,” a sexual role-playing game.

The one standing in the picture is Sam Brinton. Biden’s new-hire for top-level Dept of Energy. pic.twitter.com/HrD0tOWykQ — Suzy (@Suzy_NotSuzy) February 10, 2022

In a 2016 interview with the LGBT-focused Metro Weekly magazine, Brinton discussed his fetish in detail.

“Pup and I have what I feel is one of the most ideally perfect connections between our personal and kink life,” he said. “Both of us have other partners, so we come into this space, and then we come out of it, knowing the boundaries of where your kink and non-kink relationships begin and end.”

Brinton acknowledged that others didn’t understand his activities.

“One of the hardest things about being a handler is that I’ve honestly had people ask, ‘Wait, you have sex with animals?'” he told Metro Weekly. “They believe it’s abusive, that it’s taking advantage of someone who may not be acting up to a level of human responsibility. …

“The other misperception is that I have some really messed up background, like, did I have some horrible childhood trauma that made me like to have sex with animals.”

This is who’s helping Biden run the country right now, which is in shambles amid record inflation, soaring crime, race wars and ongoing border invasions.

Sam Brinton (@sbrinton; they/them), a left-wing activist & advocate of sexual fetishes, has announced they will be working as a high-level staffer at the U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY). Brinton gave live demos on wax, bondage & “electro play” as part of their lessons. pic.twitter.com/MLh4cNUA1Q — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 11, 2022



People can do whatever they want in the privacy of their homes (provided it’s not illegal or hurting anyone), but the fact that the kinky sex life of a high-level Department of Energy executive overshadows his qualifications is truly alarming. This is how empires crash and burn.

Under Biden, we are witnessing the real-time destruction of America — economically, culturally and socially. And we’re only in Year 2 of his reign.

