Share
Commentary

Biden Offers Maui Fire Survivors 'One-Time' Pittance on Same Day $200 Million Announced for Ukraine

 By Bryan Chai  August 14, 2023 at 1:28pm
Share

If Republicans are actually serious about overthrowing President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election, perhaps they should spend less time bickering among themselves and spend more time paying attention to the octogenarian-in-chief himself, because he’s doing a bang-up job writing the GOP sales pitch for them.

While some may (rightfully) feel that both Joe and Hunter Biden should be behind bars in the event that these damning bribery allegations turn out to be true, that still involves putting trust into this particular iteration of the Department of Justice.

Fret not though, because Biden just served up another piping hot reason not to vote for him — and this one won’t hinge on U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

No, this one simply requires a working set of eyes and a general understanding of how time works.

On Monday, Biden announced assistance to the people in Hawaii afflicted by the tragic Maui wildfires, as well as more aid to Ukraine.

Trending:
Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Where Russian Fighter Spiraled Into Crash Over US

One group is getting individual “one-time” payouts of a whopping $700.

Another group is getting $200 million.

Guess which is getting which?

Should the money being sent to Ukraine be redirected to struggling Americans?

In a Monday news release, the Department of Defense announced that it was sending another $200 million in aid to Ukraine.

The money appears to be earmarked strictly for military use, as the release lists out where that money will be going. Here are just a few examples, straight from them:

  • “Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles”
  • “Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets”
  • “Over 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades”

Conversely, Biden took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to announce a different round of aid, this time for the citizens of Hawaii. Of note, the death toll as of this writing sits at 96, per The Associated Press, but it is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.

Here is Biden’s announcement:

Related:
Biden's Press Sec Calls Female Hawaii Senator a 'He' and Mispronounces Her Name

After noting that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) would do what it could for those displaced, he announced further aid that would go directly into the pockets of the Maui survivors:

“We’re laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time,” Biden posted to X.

To preface this, this writer is vehemently opposed to the idea of printing money for any reason (just look at the sorry state of the economy due in no small part to COVID pandemic payouts).

But how in the world can you justify $200 million to non-Americans and a fraction of that to devastated American households?

How can Biden dare mention that “every asset we have will be available” to the survivors of the Maui wildfires when that clearly and brazenly isn’t the case?

Exacerbating matters, Biden didn’t exactly offer much heartfelt sympathy when asked earlier Monday about the Maui wildfires:

No comment.”

Yes. Instead of being able to offer a shred of sympathy for what had happened in Hawaii (again, an American state), Biden instead channeled a perpetrator pleading the Fifth.

Which is ironic, because if those aforementioned bribery allegations are true, selling out the American people for a foreign government will take on a whole other (and significantly worse) meaning for the Bidens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Former NFL Player Immortalized in 'The Blind Side' Drops Bombshell: It Was All a Lie
FBI Agent Drops Bombshell About Biden Transition Team, Secret Service Getting Tipped Off on Hunter Biden Interview Plans
Biden Offers Maui Fire Survivors 'One-Time' Pittance on Same Day $200 Million Announced for Ukraine
Public Disgusted with Oprah's Response to Maui Wildfires, Camera Crew Denied Access to Survivor Shelter
Foreign Politician Thinks Joe Biden Won't Be Dem's 2024 Nominee - And a Familiar Name Will Emerge: Report
See more...

Conversation