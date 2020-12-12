Remember how we couldn’t talk about the Hunter Biden investigation? Heck, the New York Post was locked out of its account on Twitter for even tweeting about it.

Well, that’s over. As it turns out, the presumed president elect’s ne’er-do-well son is under investigation for his “tax affairs.” Whoopsies.

So, what does Joe Biden think? Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him what he thought of the investigation into his son’s affairs.

The presumptive president-elect’s response? “I’m proud of my son.”

Biden was asked about his reaction to the news about Hunter Biden after it was announced earlier this week that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware was looking into Biden’s tax history for unspecified reasons.

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

However, Fox News reported the investigation was triggered by so-called Suspicious Activity Reports which look at financial transactions that are either strange or seem to be structured to avoid detection. Those transactions reportedly involved “China and other foreign nations,” and the investigation has been going on for roughly two years, according to the outlet.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Suspicious Activity Report trigger, by the way, is the same thing that felled former New York Democratic Gov. Eliot Spitzer, a professional hypocrite and/or alleged prostitute-monger. Just saying.

Do you think Hunter Biden will start answering questions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (64 Votes) 86% (388 Votes)

Biden was introducing cabinet nominees on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, including former Iowa Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture and Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio as Housing and Urban Development secretary.

“I might add you could do many jobs beyond the one I’m asking you to do, but I think the job I’m asking you to do congresswoman is critically important to everything that the vice president and I believe is how we’re going to build back better,” Biden said, according to a transcript.

“As a former mayor she understands how to manage challenges and forge solutions at a local level. For 12 years in Congress she’s represented the great City of Cleveland. Though I think of her most significant political feat was being elected president of Deltas. I know from this day how powerful the Deltas are. You think I’m kidding, I’m not,” Biden said, referring to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Har har. So anyway, Doocy asked Biden as he was leaving the stage what he thought about his son’s recent issues.

“Did Hunter Biden commit a crime?” Doocy asked.

RELATED: Report: Hunter Biden Requested Keys for Office His Dad Shared with Chinese 'Emissary'

“Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-elect?

“I’m proud of my son,” Biden said as he left the stage in Wilmington.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy shouted Hunter questions to Biden as he left today’s staffing announcements and he got Biden to respond. Doocy: “Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-Elect?” Biden: “I’m proud of my son.” pic.twitter.com/czijmq9hoG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 11, 2020

I’m proud of my daughter, too, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t poop her diaper.

The Biden-Harris transition team issued a more well-considered statement in response.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” they said.

Yeah, that’s fine, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware isn’t interested in his addiction issues or his spending in strip clubs. They’re not interested in furthering vicious personal attacks or making it hard for them to counter those attacks. They’re interested in answering the questions that need to be answered.

Is that going to happen? My guess, from the sound of things, is that you have almost no chance of seeing that happen — yet. At some point, he’s going to have to start answering questions, and they won’t be comfortable ones.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.