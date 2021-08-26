Biden Officials Provided Taliban with 'Kill List' of Americans and Afghan Allies: Report

By now, the Biden administration has made clear it has absolutely no idea what it is doing in Afghanistan. Even so, a new report from Politico detailed a mistake that is surprisingly disastrous even for this incompetent administration.

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport,” Politico reported Thursday.

The outlet said this move was confirmed by three U.S. and congressional officials and was “designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan” amid the Taliban takeover of the country.

This is yet another example of the Biden administration placing complete trust in the hands of terrorists. Just yesterday, U.S. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby admitted the administration was essentially relying on the Taliban for security around the airport in Kabul.

“The Taliban have set up checkpoints. We’ve talked about this before, and we are in daily communication with Taliban commanders about who we want to see get in and what the credentials are, what they look like, what’s valid,” Kirby said in a news conference.

“And that communication happens literally every day. We have been nothing but open with the Taliban about who we expect them to let in.

“Again, fully recognize that it’s — that not every step of this process is in our firm control and that there are going to be incidences where it doesn’t work as advertised.”

In comments today following the bombings near the airport in Kabul, Kirby also told Fox News that the Biden administration has reached out to the Taliban for protection against ISIS-K, which is believed to be behind the suicide attacks.

“The threat from ISIS is extremely real. We’ve been talking about this for several days. We saw it actually manifest itself here in the last few hours with an actual attack,” McKenzie told Fox News on Thursday.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks. That includes reaching out to the Taliban — who are actually providing the outer security cordon around the airfield — to make sure that they know what we expect them to do to protect us,” McKenzie said.

“And we will continue to coordinate with them as they go forward.”

The admission that some portions of the situation in Afghanistan are not under U.S. control is completely embarrassing. There is no reason why the most powerful military force in the world should be bowing to a terrorist group.

As bad as the airport situation is, the new report from Politico arguably represents an even more inappropriate level of trust in the Taliban.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” a U.S. defense official told Politico anonymously due to the sensitivity of the topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

Politico said U.S. Central Command declined to comment, which has become somewhat of a pattern for the Biden administration as it attempts to address the crisis it fueled.

The list of Americans and Afghan allies was discussed during a Capitol Hill briefing this week, Politico said. During the meeting, Biden officials reportedly “defended their close coordination with the Taliban.”

Another U.S. official said the Biden administration’s undue trust in the Taliban regarding airport security forced its hand on the issue of the list.

“They had to do that because of the security situation the White House created by allowing the Taliban to control everything outside the airport,” he said.

As it turns out, trusting a terrorist organization is unwise, not only because Taliban militants are liars, but also because it empowers them.

Once the administration allowed the Taliban to make the decisions on the ground, the U.S. began to lose its power in the country.

There is a reason why the United States has long embraced a policy of not negotiating with terrorists. The Biden administration has completely turned its back on that line of thinking.

Yesterday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki whether the policy was still in place under President Joe Biden. She proceeded to lie through her teeth by saying, “Of course it is.”

DOOCY: “Why haven’t we heard The President say ‘The United States does not negotiate with terrorists?’ Is that still the U.S. policy?” PSAKI: “Of course it is, Peter, but…” pic.twitter.com/l3iJJxnWv5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2021

The Biden administration can lie all it wants, but it won’t change the fact that it’s relying on terrorists to solve a crisis Biden himself largely created. Providing a list of people the administration wants to be evacuated is a pretty clear submission to Taliban control.

As the tragedies still unfolding on Thursday highlight, negotiating with terrorists is a losing strategy.

