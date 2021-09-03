While as many as 200 American citizens still remain stranded in Afghanistan, U.S. officials are scrambling to determine if they may have unwittingly let Afghans traveling with their child brides into the United States.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, folks.

On Friday, The Associated Press reported that it had obtained an internal document in which the State Department said it was seeking “urgent guidance” from other agencies after discovering that Afghan men may have arrived at the Army base Fort McCoy in Wisconsin along with young rape victims being presented as their “wives.”

“U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as ‘brides’ or otherwise sexually abused,” the AP reported.

Another document viewed by the news agency said that U.S. officials at an intake center in Abu Dhabi processing Afghans airlifted amid last month’s chaotic evacuation say Afghan girls have alleged they were raped by men they were forced to marry.

“The State Department had no immediate comment on the documents or the veracity of the details in them,” the AP reported. There has also been no indication from the military or the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, which oversee the Wisconsin facility, that “such guidance had been received.”

While this infuriates me, it also does not surprise me.

In the “Afghanistan Task Force SitRep No. 63,” a situation report obtained by the AP that was sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates overseas as well as Florida command centers, officials expressed pressing concerns that older Afghan men had arrived with young girls as “wives” at Fort McCoy as well as men with more than one wife.

“Intake staff at Fort McCoy reported multiple cases of minor females who presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families,” the document reportedly reads. “Department of State has requested urgent guidance.”

Such practices are not uncommon in Afghanistan, but as these supposedly already-vetted men just arrived in a country in which it is highly illegal for men to be married to and sexually assault young girls, this is probably something that should have been caught long before they set foot on U.S. soil with their child brides.

In fact, authorities are catching it overseas, yet it’s unclear what, if anything, is being done — or even if anything can be done.

“Officials say that they take all such allegations seriously but that many of them are anecdotal and difficult to prove, particularly amid the crush of Afghan evacuees at multiple locations in the Middle East, Europe and the United States,” the AP reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials who spoke with the outlet on the condition of anonymity say that a diplomatic cable was sent from Abu Dhabi to Washington requesting urgent guidance in response to allegations from young girls at the United Arab Emirates capital’s Humanitarian City that they’d been sexually assaulted by men they’d been forced to marry while fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last month.

Yesterday, I wouldn’t have thought that the horrifically botched withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan could have possibly gotten any worse, but no. Now we have discovered an entirely new layer of disgusting dereliction of duty on the part of the Biden administration.

If there are in fact child brides accompanying their rapist “husbands” on their way to or now being processed in the U.S., what degree of confidence can we have that the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who were frantically evacuated over the last few months have also been properly vetted?

No doubt many of these people, plenty of whom worked with and supported our own military forces, are respectable and capable of respecting U.S. laws — yet clearly, based on these reports, there’s a very good chance that at least some evacuated refugees managed to bring their child brides with them into the country.

And no one caught this until they arrived in Wisconsin.

What else is being missed? Who else is evading proper vetting procedure? After all, the Biden administration just left billions of dollars worth of equipment in the hands of the terror group that is now running Afghanistan and dealing with them as though they’re a legitimate diplomatic counterpart.

How much more is our own federal government going to contribute to the victimization of innocent Afghans and Americans?

