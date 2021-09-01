Path 27
Biden Officials Turn on Him, Reveal How They Really Feel About Afghanistan Withdrawal

 By Kipp Jones  September 1, 2021 at 12:54pm
President Joe Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan, and his decision to leave American citizens behind while bowing to the demands of the Taliban, has some administration officials doubting him, according to a new report.

The establishment media, which all too often works to insulate the error-prone Democrat from any and all criticism, has actually held him accountable in just the last few days.

With the establishment media no longer carrying water for Biden, people who work in his administration are speaking out about his latest crisis.

Politico reported that while Biden attempts to spin the Afghanistan disaster into some sort of victory, those around him are disappointed.

“I am absolutely appalled and literally horrified we left Americans there,” a person identified as an administration official told Politico. “It was a hostage rescue of thousands of Americans in the guise of a [noncombatant evacuation operation], and we have failed that no-fail mission.”

Another official said the mission isn’t accomplished if Americans are left behind.

Meanwhile, Biden seems to think he couldn’t have handled the last few weeks any better.

“This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries,” Biden said Tuesday, according to Politico.

“I give you my word with all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, the wise decision, and the best decision for America,” he said before again walking away from reporters without answering any questions.

Biden, who is already a veritable hermit compared to his predecessors in the White House, has been even less visible in recent weeks.

His absence coincides with an avalanche of negative reporting and the political fallout of leaving American citizens behind in Afghanistan amid an unconditional surrender to the Taliban.

After 13 American service members were killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport last week, Biden was nowhere to be found for almost an entire day. When he met with Gold Star families this week, he was slammed by angry mothers, fathers and sisters for his callous tone and behavior.

He even resorted to playing the Beau Biden card.

Has Biden finally worn out his welcome with the American people? New polling released by Rasmussen on Wednesday indicates as much.

And if the temperature in the Biden administration itself says anything about the president’s standing with John Q. Public, patience with the walking gaffe machine and incompetent oaf is wearing thin.

