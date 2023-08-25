Share
Commentary

Biden Openly Gloats as Trump Is Arrested: 'Today's a Great Day'

 By Samantha Chang  August 25, 2023 at 7:06am
President Joe Biden gloated on social media as former President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being indicted for challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Biden gushed in a smug post at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the social media platform X.

This was around the same time that Trump — Biden’s opponent in 2020 and the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 race — surrendered to authorities in Georgia.

“Trump arrived at the jail just after 7:30 p.m. ET, spending about 22 minutes inside being booked before his release,” The Hill reported.

The timing of Biden’s pompous, panhandling tweet left little doubt that he was crowing about the sham prosecution of his top political rival.

The 80-year-old career politician was slammed on social media for his distasteful bluster.

“They’re bragging about it,” Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec noted.

Attorney Mike Davis, a constitutional law expert and former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, urged House Republicans to impeach Biden.

Does Biden need to be impeached?

“Biden posted this as his chief political rival got booked. Again. By another Democrat prosecutor. In another Democrat hellhole. After colluding with the Biden Justice Department,” Davis wrote.

“It’s long past time for House Republicans to open an impeachment inquiry,” he said.

So far, feckless Republicans have done little or nothing about the perverse circus surrounding their party’s leader. What is the point of the GOP controlling the House of Representatives if they refuse to wield power?

Biden’s jugular is exposed because of the mushrooming Hunter Biden influence-peddling scandal.

Meanwhile, Republicans are sitting on their hands while their constituents get angrier and more frustrated.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
