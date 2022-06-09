President Joe Biden is slated to set a modern presidential record.

But not in a good way.

At his current pace, Biden is slated to break the modern record for vacation time as president.

Biden had spent 188 days away from the White House as of early June, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

This would put on him on pace to spend just over 1,100 days on vacation, in the event he serves two full terms.

This would surpass Biden’s recent predecessors.

According to the Daily Mail, Biden’s vacation totals (before his latest beachfront stay) were divided into 130 days in either Wilmington or Rehoboth, Delaware, 52 days at the presidential retreat at Camp David, and six days at a luxury vacation island in Massachusetts.

The 46th president reached 500 days in office this month, and is slated to spend more than a third of his first term on vacation, at the current rate.

Only President George W. Bush came even close in his vacation frequency, taking a total of 1,020 days away from the White House, according to RedState.

Other contemporary presidents don’t compete. President Donald Trump spent 381 days away from the White House in one term, and President Barack Obama spent 328 over two terms.

President Ronald Reagan, over his two terms in office, took 335 vacation days, according to a 2017 report in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. President Jimmy Carter took only 79 days, the Plain Dealer reported.

Records for presidential vacation totals aren’t as clear before World War II, raising the possibility that Biden’s paid time off sets an all-time historical record.

Presidents have typically argued they’re working remotely when they leave the White House, taking phone calls and important meetings away from the seat of government in Washington.

Biden was spotted hitting the shoreline in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach last weekend.

A source sends along this photo to FOX of President Biden at the beach today near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/gzHKdBDl06 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 5, 2022

Biden bragged in February about his frequent trips to his home state.

“You’re probably the only one here that understands that every time I get a chance, I go home to Delaware,” said Biden, recounting a conversation with one of his cabinet officials.

“You think I’m joking. I’m not.”

Biden’s latest vacation came as he faced a series of crises on domestic energy prices, inflation, illegal immigration, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

