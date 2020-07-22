Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would like to see American children learn more about Islam in class, he said Monday.

Speaking virtually at the “Million Muslim Votes” summit, he expressed his desire to see Muslims have a greater influence over American culture.

“Look, one of the things I think is important — I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It’s one of the great confessional faiths,” Biden told the summit, which was hosted by the Islamic advocacy group Emgage Action.

The former vice president has courted the Islamic vote and has been endorsed by Emgage Action.

Still, Biden told the group of Muslim Americans he intends to earn their votes by pulling back policies put in place by President Donald Trump.

Accusing Trump of promoting “Islamic-phobia,” Biden declared, “I’m here today to ask you to join me in the fight to rip this poison from our government, root and stem.”

“I’ll continue to champion the rights of Palestinians and Israelis to have a state of their own, as I have for decades, each of them a state of their own,” he said.

“If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one,” the former vice president said.

That comment was apparently a reference to the Trump administration’s restriction of entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela, some of which are Muslim-majority countries.

Biden also vowed to appoint Muslims to jobs in his administration if he’s elected.

“I’ll be a president who seeks out and listens to and incorporates the ideas and concerns of Muslim Americans on everyday issues that matter most to our communities,” Biden said.

“That will include having Muslim American voices as part of my administration.”

Biden also quoted Muhammad during his address.

“Hadith from the Prophet Muhammad instructs, ‘Whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand. If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart,’” he said.

Joe Biden speaks to Million Muslim Votes Summit: “Hadith from the Prophet Muhammad instructs, ‘Whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand. If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart.'” pic.twitter.com/2mJDKExILJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

Fox News reported Muslim Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Andre Carson of Indiana and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison signed an Emgage Action letter Monday endorsing Biden.

“Our number one goal is to remove Donald Trump from office and to replace him with someone who can begin to heal our nation,” the letter said. “A Biden administration will move the nation forward on many of the issues we care about.”

The “Million Muslim Votes” initiative organized by Emgage Action aims to mobilize 1 million Muslim Americans to vote for Democrats in the November election.

