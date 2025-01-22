Share
Rep. Jamie Raskin looks on as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuiomo testifies before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10.
(Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

Biden Pardon Recipient Jamie Raskin Puts Forward Truly Unhinged Conspiracy Theory About Trump's Jan. 6 Pardons

 By Michael Schwarz  January 22, 2025 at 12:21pm
President Donald Trump’s enormous popularity has broken establishment politicians’ brains.

Moreover, that same popularity has revealed that those politicians, mentally addled by their hatred of Trump, indulge in violent fantasies.

The latest example occurred Tuesday on CNN, when Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the House of Representatives’ corrupt Jan. 6 committee who received a preemptive pardon from now-former President Joe Biden on Monday, spent 99 excruciating seconds spinning a familiar web of lies about the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, then concluded by advancing a conspiracy theory so unhinged that only diabolical malice or extreme stupidity could explain it.

“The question is why are they being released?” Raskin said of the more than 1,500 Americans persecuted and incarcerated by Biden’s Department of Justice in connection with the Capitol incursion. Trump pardoned those victims on Monday.

Raskin then answered his own question by engaging in unfathomably irresponsible, yet very revealing, speculation.

“Are they being released as a reserve army of political foot soldiers to act on behalf of MAGA and Donald Trump?” Raskin asked.

The following clip, posted to the social media platform X, showed Raskin’s full comments.

Of course, establishment politicians’ totalitarian tendencies have manifested in recent years, no doubt triggered by fear and loathing of Trump.

Indeed, a shocking-but-not-altogether-surprising number of those politicians have indulged in fantasies of violence against American citizens.

In 2023, for instance, now-former Vice President Kamala Harris casually endorsed Australian-style gun confiscation.

Recall, too, that in his 2024 State of the Union address Biden hilariously depicted himself as a crusader for democracy. That crusade, he explained, had both foreign and domestic components.

In other words, he compared the alleged fight for “democracy” in Ukraine to the fight against Trump’s MAGA at home. No president has ever said anything more irresponsible or tyrannical.

Furthermore, Raskin himself has a history of similar statements.

Trump DOJ Set to Crack Down on State and Local Officials Who Oppose Deportation Efforts: Memo

“It’s gonna be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified. And then we need bodyguards for everybody,” the congressman said in a clip posted to X in August.

Raskin, of course, referred to establishment politicians’ false assertion that the Fourteenth Amendment bars Trump from office. The Supreme Court rejected that assertion, as did voters.

Nonetheless, Raskin casually predicted “civil-war conditions” once Congress disqualified Trump following an electoral victory.

On the whole, it seems that Raskin’s fantasies of violence stem largely from his silliness and stupidity.

After all, Trump now possesses the constitutional authority of a commander in chief. He controls the entire U.S. military. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the current U.S. military includes approximately 1.3 million active-duty personnel.

Should Trump have pardoned the Jan. 6 prisoners?

Still, Raskin went on the news — or at least on CNN — and suggested with a straight face that the president might have envisioned using Biden’s incarcerated victims to build a 1,500-person militia.

That should make the Maryland congressman an object of scorn and mockery forever.

Remember, Trump won the election, and Raskin’s establishment colleagues did nothing about it on Jan. 6. Raskin rates, therefore, as nothing more than a pathetic, unhinged, hyperbolic windbag.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
