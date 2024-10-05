Biden 'Photo Op' Disrupted Helene Relief, Grounded Aircrafts with Emergency Supplies: Rescue Mission Volunteer

Tim Kennedy had some pointed words to share about President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kennedy, a U.S. Army Green Berets Master Sergeant and Special Forces sniper, is known for his stints on various television shows, along with his MMA fighting career.

When devastation strikes, Kennedy has been known to rush in to use his unique experience to help those in need. The master sergeant previously traveled to Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal to help those caught up in the calamity, for example.

This past week, Kennedy and others rushed to the Southeast to help those affected by the historically devastating Hurricane Helene.

As was the case with Afghanistan, many have pointed blame at President Biden for failing to address the crisis effectively.

Kennedy is among that number.

In fact, according to the Special Forces operator, the president directly impeded rescue efforts to take a “photo op.”

“There was a ‘No Fly’ when the president flew in today,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “The Bottom Line” on Wednesday. “We had to land helicopters to not go rescue people so a photo op could take place.”

“That’s a travesty and that’s unconscionable.”

Kennedy traveled with Save Our Allies — an NGO Kennedy founded and serves as president of — into the Southeast to aid in rescue and evacuation efforts.

Has Biden bungled the federal response to Hurricane Helene? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1189 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

Kennedy said he, his team and others working together to save Americans in need have worked tirelessly with little help from federal government officials.

“My heart is full to see Americans rise to the occasion like they always do, but it’s not our responsibility to have to go and answer the call like this,” Kennedy said.

“Save Our Allies has so many important relationships within the government that enable us to do these expeditionary missions, and we’re so grateful for those partnerships… but it shouldn’t be necessary.”

Where is the federal response and the plan and the… command center that should be running all of this?”

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both visited areas in the Southeastern United States separately this past week, according to The Washington Post.

The outlet reported that Biden would “tour more storm damage in Georgia and Florida” after visiting the western mountains of North Carolina where “the [death] toll was especially high.”

On Saturday, CNN reported that the total death toll of Hurricane Helene had risen to 227 people across six affected states.

Kennedy isn’t the only one to criticize the current administration’s response to Helene.

On Friday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was “alarmed and disappointed” by the federal effort, per the National Review.

“They are scrambling to cover their egregious errors and mistakes. And there’s an effort to blame others or blame circumstances when this is just purely a lack of leadership and response,” Johnson said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.