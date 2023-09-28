As strikers with the United Auto Workers have been on the picket line for two weeks in a labor action against all three major U.S. auto manufacturers, President Joe Biden decided to join them Tuesday — for all of 12 minutes.

Yes, it seems that “Union Joe” or “Lunch Pail Joe” — a blue-collar image he liked to fashion for himself as a politician despite no real blue-collar bona fides — had more important things to do than be with the men and women of the UAW as they strike for higher wages. Like be with big-dollar donors in California, where the Washington Free Beacon reported he went directly after the short photo op in Detroit.

“What has Corporate Joe Biden ever done for the working-class?” one social media user put it.

“Sleepy Joe is using the #UAW picket line as a prop & a photo-op. And this guy knows it,” he added, showing a screenshot of a nonplussed striker:

What has Corporate Joe Biden ever done for the working-class? Sleepy Joe is using the #UAW picket line as a prop & a photo-op. And this guy knows it. pic.twitter.com/7r7ZBY7osO — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) September 26, 2023

As it so happened, Trump was in Detroit on Wednesday — speaking to auto workers outside a parts supplier there. He noted that, yes, Joe Biden is a man who’s worked to get his hands dirty. Provided, of course, those hands were being soiled with foreign money.

The thrust of Trump’s speech, according to Reuters, was that the UAW’s demands were moot because the move to EVs would kill jobs and the economy anyhow.

“It doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get because in two years, you’re all going to be out of business,” said Trump, who made the remarks just prior to a GOP presidential debate he decided to skip.

Is Joe Biden crooked? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (267 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“I don’t care what you get in the next two weeks or three weeks or five weeks,” Trump said. “They’re going to be closing up, and they’re going to be building those cars in China and other places. It’s a hit job in Michigan and on Detroit.”

However, he couldn’t help taking a swipe at “Union Joe” and his blue-collar image.

“The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he’s taking cash from foreign countries — which is quite often actually,” Trump said to laughter. “It’s quite often.”

He then made a mocking reference to recently indicted Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who is accused of bribery and had hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, as well as gold bars, in his home.

“Can you imagine an unannounced raid on [Biden’s] many homes? He would’ve made Sen. Menendez look like a baby,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden only cares about enriching his own family. I care about enriching your family. That’s why I did this,” Trump continued. “I’m working for you. Not for me. That is for sure.”

.@realDonaldTrump: “The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he’s taking cash from foreign countries, which is quite often actually.” pic.twitter.com/ZDZdHjtTJ3 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 28, 2023

Biden now finds himself in the midst of an impeachment inquiry regarding whether he peddled influence through his son, Hunter Biden, and other relatives, who cleared millions in foreign business deals despite having no obvious qualifications that didn’t involve having the last name Biden.

Hunter Biden, meanwhile, faces gun charges for lying on a firearms application form, and there’s potentially more to come from special counsel David Weiss.

“Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, in a media release earlier this week.

“Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden showed up on at least two dozen occasions to send signals of access, influence, and power to those who were paying the Bidens,” Comer continued.

“Based on the evidence, Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption. Americans demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office. This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests,” he added.

But listen to the Democrats, and there’s not a shred of evidence that the president did anything improper:

Rep. @RoKhanna : There is “not a single shred of evidence that a single payment went to President Biden” from Hunter’s business deals pic.twitter.com/28JFr7moL5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2023

Rep. @danielsgoldman: “There is no factual evidence” justifying a Biden impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/cyZw3bBaIA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2023

Right. All the calls with Hunter’s foreign clients that Joe joined during his time as vice president, allegedly? Not evidence. The money that was to be “held by H for the big guy” in the email on Hunter’s laptop? Not evidence. The fact that corporations like Burisma and CEFC were willing to do business with the then-veep’s drug-addled idiot son? Not evidence. The FBI source who said Burisma’s leaders said they paid $10 million to secure Joe and Hunter Biden’s assistance? Not evidence.

It’s not just Joe Biden getting his hands dirty, it’s the rest of the Democratic Party, as well. If only it involved actual physical work, like the striking auto employees perform.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.