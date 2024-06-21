Biden Plummets 64% with Voters from Union Households

Affluent, woke Democrats have spent years denigrating ordinary working Americans who want sensible things such as peace, prosperity and safe communities.

Working Americans have noticed, of course — and it could cost President Joe Biden his job.

According to Axios, Democrats from presumptive swing states have begun to fret over evidence of eroding support for the president among key constituencies, including a March Quinnipiac poll from Michigan that showed Biden down 64 percent with voters in union households compared with where he stood in ABC News exit polling during the 2020 presidential election.

“We need to be concerned,” Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan said.

Kildee, of course, regards the Democrats as the pro-union party. But, he said, voters might not recognize that.

“We can’t just assume people are going to figure it out for themselves. We’ve got to tell the story,” the congressman said.

Meanwhile, the powerful Teamsters Union, a longtime Democratic Party stalwart, has drifted toward the GOP.

Earlier this year, for instance, the Teamsters made their first donation to the Republican National Committee since 2004. The union also donated to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien has met with former President Donald Trump, the soon-to-be Republican presidential nominee. And O’Brien has requested to speak at the Republican National Convention next month.

Can Trump defeat Biden among union voters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (282 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

Biden continues to enjoy support from union leadership, including an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.

That cozy relationship with union leaders, however, belies the president’s mounting estrangement from actual workers.

“Democrats have to recognize that this affiliation [with union leadership] … is not translating into electoral support,” Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said.

Phillips has spent nearly a year sounding the alarm about Biden’s electoral prospects. The Minnesota congressman took that alarm so seriously, in fact, that he posed a primary challenge to the president.

He remains a Democrat, of course, so one can hardly rely on his judgment. Phillips does, however, deserve credit for prescience.

For instance, an Emerson College Polling/The Hill series of June polls conducted in presumptive swing states showed Trump holding narrow leads of 1 to 4 percentage points in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

But the real news was that the poll found Trump and Biden tied in Phillips’ Minnesota. Earlier this year, major pollsters did not even bother counting Minnesota as a swing state, for no GOP candidate has won that state’s electoral votes since President Richard Nixon in 1972.

For all the good news this story contains, it did raise two interesting and potentially troublesome questions.

First, according to a February NBC News poll, union voters nationwide still preferred Biden by 9 points over Trump.

As a resident of western Pennsylvania, I had to wonder who among union voters supported Biden. This region, long a steel-producing Democratic stronghold, has turned decisively in Trump’s direction. Who could still support the establishment president?

Well, it depends on what one means by “union.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023, the rate of union membership among public-sector workers (32.5 percent) dwarfed that of private-sector workers (6 percent). Overall, only 10 percent of U.S. wage and salary workers belonged to unions.

Furthermore, of the 14.4 million unionized workers nationwide, a gargantuan 7 million belonged to public-sector unions. That means teachers and government employees.

In other words, these are not your grandfather’s unions.

Second, if unions have begun to jump ship, then who remains? After all, many Hispanics and young black voters have abandoned the Biden coalition.

Can Democrats really win by becoming the party of affluent globalists, single women and illegal immigrants?

Moreover, why do the polls remain as close as they are?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.