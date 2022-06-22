Biden Points and Says 'That Guy' Is the CDC Director, But There's One Major Problem

Just days after falling off his bike after coming to a complete stop, President Joe Biden fired up the gaffe machine once again on Tuesday.

According to CNN, Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, D.C. to celebrate vaccines becoming available for children under 5. This, in and of itself, was arguably a mistake.

Children under 5 are at the lowest risk of major health problems relating to COVID-19, so vaccinating them is not necessary in most cases.

Furthermore, given the myriad of side effects vaccines have shown, many people feel it is not worth the risk to vaccinate children who are not at high risk from COVID-19.

During the event, Biden bragged that the United States was “the only country in the world doing this right now.”

This would seem to beg the question, “Why have other countries decided not to vaccinate young children?” Nonetheless, Biden continued to brag about the development.

Sadly, touting vaccines for young children without addressing the possible risks was not the worst gaffe Biden made on Tuesday.

While speaking to a group of parents and children at the clinic, Biden tried to identify Dr. Ashish Jha, who serves as the Biden administration’s COVID response coordinator.

“”You see Dr. Jha, see that guy right there?” Biden said. “He’s the guy that’s running the CDC for me these days, basically.”

BIDEN: “You see Dr. Jha, see that guy right there? He’s the guy that’s running the CDC for me these days.” Rochelle Walensky is the director of the CDC. Ashish Jha is Biden’s COVID response coordinator. pic.twitter.com/vmD1H4a1xk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2022

The current director of the CDC is Rochelle Walensky, according to its official website. In saying that Jha is “running” the CDC, Biden made one of two mistakes, neither of which inspire confidence.

The first possibility is that Biden does not know who his CDC director is. This may seem outlandish, but given Biden’s propensity to misidentify seemingly obvious people, it very well may be the case.

The second option is that Biden said the quiet part out loud and admitted Jha is making decisions for the entire CDC, despite not being in a position to do so.

The CDC is supposed to inform Americans about all diseases and public health threats, not just COVID-19.

While Jha was appointed by Biden to oversee one disease, the CDC director is supposed to oversee the broader issue of public health in America.

If Biden meant what he said about Jha running the CDC, he would be admitting that he has allowed the response coordinator for one disease to make decisions for the CDC as a whole.

This would be grossly inappropriate, but Biden’s history of attempting to use COVID-19 as a political tool suggests it is possible.

In either case, Biden had a major slip-up on Tuesday, and moments like that one are becoming all too common.

