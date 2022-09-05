Biden Posts Text Thanking Him for Student Debt Forgiveness, Gets Roasted When Readers Point Out the Obvious

President Joe Biden gave those who paid off student loans another reason to feel good about themselves.

Not only are they paying for widespread student loan forgiveness for others but at the same time, they’re helping someone buy a house.

Biden tweeted a message he supposedly received thanking him for student loan forgiveness that is allowing a couple to start saving for a new home.

Take a look at this message I received – because of student loan forgiveness, Americans will be able to crawl out from under unsustainable debt and finally start thinking about saving for their first home. pic.twitter.com/vqea37GKis — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

There was a critical response to Biden’s message.

“So working class Americans who never went to college are helping to pay for their home,” AEI Senior Fellow Marc Thiessen said.

So working class Americans who never went to college are helping to pay for their home. https://t.co/abvvGPFgIK — Marc Thiessen ??? (@marcthiessen) September 4, 2022



After working a full-time job after high school and not “getting the luxury of going to school,” for a better career, Tim Malcom said, “I now get to work and pay to help people who CHOSE to go to school.”

So because I had to work a full-time job after high school instead of getting the luxury of going to school which would have made my career much easier & profitable, I now get to work and pay to help people who CHOSE to go to school?!? Only in America. — Tim Malcolm (@RealTimMalcolm) September 4, 2022

And there were accusations Biden’s tweet was fake.

For instance, direct messages on Twitter can only be received from people Biden follows, and he only has a dozen. Washington Times columnist and SiriusXM personality Tim Young asked which of those 12 messaged Biden.

Umm… which of the 12 people you follow on here sent it to you? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 3, 2022

Investigative reporter Matthew Foldi wrote, “Things are so bad for the White House’s student loan bailout that they’re photoshopping texts Biden is pretending to receive.”

Things are so bad for the White House’s student loan bailout that they’re photoshopping texts Biden is pretending to receive https://t.co/Uf5So7LPPq — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 4, 2022



Despite Biden’s unfair planned award of $10,000 in student loan forgiveness ($20,000 for those who received Pell grants), there were those critical of Biden’s tweet because he did not fulfill a campaign promise to cancel all student debt for those making up to $125,000.

Now imagine how much of an impact you could’ve made by eliminating all of it, instead of just a fraction. You know? Like you promised. pic.twitter.com/MKGUBwzETW — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) September 4, 2022

HBCU stands for historically black colleges and universities; MSI equals minority-serving institutions.

The poor optics of what the Biden administration does continue (see the staging of his “gates of hell” speech last week), with his pandering toward those who borrowed money to attend college alienating those who did not have that advantage or who did the responsible thing and paid off their student loans.

Do you think the text is real? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (121 Votes) No: 93% (1674 Votes)

It’s probably illegal and someone needs to file suit and stop it in the courts.

If not, here’s a solution. Forgive the student loans and pay for them by imposing a special tax on colleges and universities and on those of us who were tenured professors and administrators.

Also, tax the members of Congress and legislators who voted for the loans. Throw in the bank officials and textbook publishers, too.

In other words, if student loans are to be forgiven, those who benefited from or were responsible for making them should shoulder the burden.

Better we should pay than those on the sidelines.

Of course, I’m not worried about getting hit with a new tax. Because I know legislators won’t tax themselves or their banker friends.

And I know how most academics vote, so I can just hide in the Democratic bushes with the rest of them.

I know — that’s not fair.

Neither is Biden’s vote-buying scheme.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.