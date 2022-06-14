Like his failed presidency, Joe Biden’s pro-police rhetoric is hollow political theater.

While the Biden administration has publicly distanced itself from the toxic “defund the police” movement amid terrifying nationwide crime waves, it has quietly hosted numerous “defund the police” activists, according to White House visitor logs viewed by Fox News.

In December, anti-police activist Carmen Rojas visited the White House, according to visitor logs.

Rojas, the race-hustling president of the leftist Marguerite Casey Foundation, has repeatedly called for abolishing the police.

Her Twitter feed is rife with rants against phantom “white supremacy” and tweets lionizing career criminal George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody ignited the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020.

So many people are twisting themselves into word pretzels. They say we need justice in one breathe & not all police are bad in the next. We must be unwavering in our commitment to freedom. The best way to realize it is to defund the police and support abolition. Period. — Carmen Rojas, PhD 🐜 (@crojasphd) April 16, 2021

“abolishing police unions as part of the broader fight to defund, demilitarize, and ultimately dismantle the U.S. police force as it currently exists. Labor leaders should seize upon this crucial moment to fully embrace this aim—and some already have.” https://t.co/1WElivGzHK — Carmen Rojas, PhD 🐜 (@crojasphd) May 30, 2020

Funding committed in response to last year’s uprisings missed the point. The problem that people were aligned behind was the police and prison industrial complex. We have a responsibility to #answertheuprising! https://t.co/eDqIAhhYF5 — Carmen Rojas, PhD 🐜 (@crojasphd) May 25, 2021



Rojas’ foundation has repeatedly called for abolishing the police and has awarded millions of dollars in grants to anti-police, socialist professors who want to eradicate the prison system, Fox News reported.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation also bankrolls divisive “anti-racist research” whose goal is essentially to blame all of society’s woes on sham “white supremacy” while infantilizing blacks as a group that cannot be held accountable for any crimes because of “racism.”

In July 2021, anti-police activist Rashad Robinson of the “racial justice” group Color of Change visited the White House for a meeting with Cedric Richmond, who was then a top Biden adviser.

In August 2021, Richmond — who is black — made headlines after Biden referred to him using the racially-loaded moniker “boy.”

Cedric Richmond is a 47 year old man. While Ja’Ron Smith was 38 years old when he was in a similar role for President Trump I can assure he was not called a “boy” by President Trump. Joe Biden just continues to insult Black men openly and in public because he doesn’t care. https://t.co/LdTQ6CrTFb — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) August 30, 2021

Robinson has celebrated the birthday of convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur by calling for the abolition of police.

On Assata Shakur’s birthday, we celebrate by being bolder in our protests, louder in our demands for abolition and thinking bigger in our plans for revolution. — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) July 17, 2020

Shakur — who was a member of the Black Panthers and the Black Liberation Army — was jailed in 1973 for murdering New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster.

In 1979, she broke out of prison and fled to communist Cuba, where she remains a fugitive from U.S. law. Shakur has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list since 2013.

This is who the left celebrates.

1977: Domestic Terrorist Joanne Chesimard, AKA “Assata Shakur,” was convicted of killing @NJSP Trooper Werner Foerster. She remains on the FBI’s list of Most Wanted Terrorists. 2020: With the invitation of @cityofpaloalto, “artists” painted a mural to honor this #CopKiller. pic.twitter.com/9dCm2mokaP — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 8, 2021

Robinson’s group, Color of Change, is one of the most vocal advocates of the “defund the police” movement.

In a chilling petition, Color of Change claims “policing doesn’t keep us safe.”

Do you expect a 'red wave' in the November midterm elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1137 Votes) No: 2% (21 Votes)

The organization suggested that law enforcement and the criminal justice system be dismantled because they “unjustly harm Black people.”

Meanwhile, they ignore the countless people (of all colors) who are being unjustly harmed by the violent criminals being emboldened by their anti-police hysteria.

“The Cop City story…offers a window into how the actors that make up the PIC—corporations, governments, media, police, and others—work in deadly harmony to suppress political dissent, subvert democratic engagement, and protect profits.” #AbolishthePolice https://t.co/jObxbG8TDb — Marguerite Casey Foundation (@CaseyGrants) February 11, 2022

In a nutshell, anti-police leftists want to abolish law enforcement and prisons because they claim too many black people are arrested because of “systemic racism.”

This simple-minded narrative belies FBI statistics indicating that relatively high black imprisonment is related to black crime rates.

I looked at percentage of crimes committed by race on the FBI page And it’s really heart breaking how disproportionate crime is committed by the black community I don’t get why people don’t talk about this How can we find a solution if we ignore the source of the problem? pic.twitter.com/bt6TYFgaIG — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 2, 2020

FBI statistics also contradict the dubious left-wing narrative that “racist” police officers target and kill more black people than whites during arrests.

For every 10,000 black people arrested for violent crime, 3 are killed For every 10,000 white people arrested for violent crime, 4 are killed I’m going to keep tweeting this until someone can explain to me how this is possible if there is truly pervasive racial bias in policing — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) June 1, 2020

While Biden and his Democratic cronies pay lip service to respecting law and order, in reality, they’re quietly supporting the destructive “defund the police” lunatics who have ushered in unprecedented crime waves in liberal cities nationwide.

So it’s true what ancient philosophers (and your mom) always said: Actions speak louder than words.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.