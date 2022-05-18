New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has already received criticism for her scripted news briefings, and justifiably so.

On Monday, Jean-Pierre was caught reading directly from her notes about the importance of the United States tax code as it relates to climate change.

The problem was that Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s question to her was about inflation, and she never even came close to answering it.

Doocy: “How does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food, for everyday Americans?” Jean-Pierre: “We encourage those who have done very well, especially those who care about climate change, to support a fairer tax code.” pic.twitter.com/rcvptEkgPN — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 16, 2022

In addition to the concerns about her job performance, however, Jean-Pierre’s choice of attire is raising some eyebrows.

White House press assistant Megha Bhattacharya posted a photo to Twitter on Monday congratulating Jean-Pierre for being promoted to press secretary. In the image, Jean-Pierre was wearing a medium-length dress of a light pink color.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/TcFbNcajYo — Megha Bhattacharya (@mbhattacharya46) May 16, 2022

There’s nothing wrong with the dress. It looks perfectly nice from a visual standpoint.

However, many leftists would be horrified to learn the possible origins of the dress. As one savvy Twitter user noted, the garment looked very much like one designed by Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump.

“Love the Press Secretary’s dress,” Michele Perez Exner wrote in response to Bhattacharya. “I too own this Ivanka Trump dress and I’m even wearing it in my profile pic.”

Her tweet included a photo of an incredibly similar dress listed for sale online with “Ivanka Trump” clearly named as the designer.

Love the Press Secretary’s dress. I too own this Ivanka Trump dress and I’m even wearing it in my profile pic 😂 https://t.co/AnK5UfnMvs pic.twitter.com/OeLjcGoa7B — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 17, 2022

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the tweet on Wednesday morning and tagged his sister, receiving thousands of “likes” on the platform.

While it would be impossible to verify that Jean-Pierre’s dress was the exact Ivanka Trump design without seeing the label, there is no doubt it looks nearly identical to the Trump-designed dress.

Trump shut down her clothing line in July 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported. If Jean-Pierre’s dress was not an Ivanka original, it is possible another designer imitated the design.

Either way, it is ironic for a member of the Biden administration to wear something associated with the Trump family.

This month, President Joe Biden attempted to paint Trump supporters as some sort of cult by coining the term “Ultra-MAGA.” He also sought to criticize Donald Trump by referring to him as “the great MAGA king” and claiming Trump’s supporters were “the most extreme” political group “in recent American history.”

Biden refers to Trump as “the great MAGA king.” pic.twitter.com/tkONV6dbxf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 11, 2022

All of this language clearly was meant to portray Trump as a dictator and his supporters as radicals who are dangerous to the country. If the Biden and his team truly believed that, wouldn’t they want to avoid any association with him and his family, including a dress seemingly designed by his daughter?

It isn’t a big deal that Jean-Pierre wore this dress. Even if Ivanka Trump designed it, there should be no problem with a member of an opposing political party wearing it.

Yet leftists are the ones who have created this hyperpartisan reality, ridiculous as it is. By wearing this dress, Jean-Pierre accidentally highlighted how dishonest the Biden administration has been.

