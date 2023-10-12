There is good news for the Trump campaign.

Detroit News reported on a survey commissioned by Marketing Resource Group, a consulting firm based in Lansing, showing that 42 percent of respondents either intend to vote for Trump or have a preference for him, whereas 35 percent planned to vote for Biden or leaned in Biden’s favor.

Roughly 20 percent of the poll’s 600 participants, who were surveyed between the Oct. 2-8, said they would vote for another candidate, while 3 percent showed no preference at all.

(Detroit News- Michigan) Trump 42%, Biden 35% Not the most accurate pollster to say the least but this poll had Biden winning Michigan by 7 points in 2020. Not a great sign for the president’s re-election campaign.

https://t.co/ixILnQh57d — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 11, 2023

Yet that same poll found that Trump would lose against incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been touted as a potential Democratic presidential nominee, 46 percent to 40 percent, a six-point margin and a 13-point swing from a hypothetical Trump-Biden match up.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: MICHIGAN (R) Trump 42%

(D) Biden 35%

—

Someone else 20%

——

(D) Whitmer 46%

(R) Trump 40%

——

Job Approval:

Gov. Whitmer: 53/37 (+16)

Pres. Biden: 31/58 (-27) MRG (B/C) | 600 LV | 10/2-8 | ±4%https://t.co/7ygJEzAVXs pic.twitter.com/bEqcJ5meGN — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 11, 2023

“It tells me that Biden has a problem, not necessarily the Democrats,” Marketing Resource Group owner Jenell Leonard said.

Do you think this poll is accurate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 36% (74 Votes) No: 64% (132 Votes)

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Republican in almost 30 years to secure victory in a Michigan presidential race. (The last was George H. W. Bush in 1988.)

He ended up defeating Hillary Clinton by a mere 10,704 votes, representing a fraction of a percentage point.

Democrats have dominated Michigan politics since then, with Joe Biden winning the state by 154,000 votes, equivalent to 3 percentage points, in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Whitmer was re-elected governor by a comfortable margin while her party has taken control of the state House and Senate for the first time in 40 years.

In order to make this hypothetical match-up a reality, Trump must first triumph in the Republican primary against what remains a crowded field of candidates.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, the former president holds an overwhelming 45 point lead over his nearest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling at 12.8 percent. In Michigan, he currently leads DeSantis by 50 points.

Michigan 2024: Trump holds 50-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 63% (+50)

• DeSantis — 13%

• Haley — 6%

• Christie — 3%

• Ramaswamy — 3%

• Burgum — 2%

• Pence — 2%

• Hutchinson — 0%

• Scott — 0%@ppppolls (A-) | 430 LV | 10/9-10https://t.co/s3M8XJllv6 pic.twitter.com/ewxN6xna5a — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 11, 2023

Those trailing both Trump and DeSantis include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 7.3 percent, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 6 percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence with a meager 3.5 percent.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.