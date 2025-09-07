Biden Promised This Plant Would Create Jobs: Trump's DHS Just Caught Hundreds of Illegals Working There

Immigration authorities arrested nearly 500 illegal immigrants at a Hyundai plant in Ellabell, Georgia, that former President Joe Biden once promised would create jobs that Americans “could raise a family on.”

Law enforcement arrested 475 illegal immigrants, mostly of whom were South Korean nationals, after agents conducted a judicial search warrant to investigate allegations about “unlawful work practices” at the electric vehicle plant, Steven Schrank, a special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Georgia, announced at a press conference on Friday.

The raid was the “largest single site enforcement operation” in the history of Homeland Security operations across the U.S.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation,” Schrank said.

Some of the illegal immigrants unlawfully crossed the border, while others entered through a visa waiver or overstayed their visas.

Biden announced the opening of the plant during his visit to South Korea in October 2022.

In an Oct. 25, 2022, news release, Biden touted Hyundai’s $5 billion investment to create 8,000 jobs in the EV battery industry.

“Hyundai’s commitment to invest more than $5 billion and create more than 8,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries will help boost the entire community around Bryan County with good jobs people can raise a family on, and ultimately help lower costs for the American people,” Biden said.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the opening of the new Hyundai facility in December 2022 to bring “jobs and opportunities to communities” across Georgia.

Do you think Biden broke his promise? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (336 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

Kemp’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Most of those arrested were held at the Folkston detention facility on Thursday night and will be moved based on their specific circumstances, Schrank said.

The illegal immigrants arrested have since been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Schrank said no criminal charges would be announced as of Friday. He said that the arrests followed several months of collecting substantial evidence and conducting several interviews related to the case.

ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were all involved in the operation, The New York Times reported.

Hyundai Motor Company said that none of those arrested were “directly employed” by the company, according to the BBC.

President Donald Trump just recently hosted a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office on Aug. 25. The South Korean leader expressed optimism on Trump’s foreign policy and jokingly asked for a Trump Tower to be built in the country.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.