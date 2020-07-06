SECTIONS
Biden Promises America Will Become a Very Different Place If He's Elected

By Jack Davis
Published July 6, 2020 at 8:04am
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden insists there are big changes ahead, but didn’t say what they were.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” Biden tweeted Sunday night.

President Donald Trump said such a transformation would hit Americans in the wallet.

Politico reported Monday that Democrats are preparing to overhaul the nation’s political landscape for the long term.

The report said Biden and his party are “thinking bigger than just winning the White House and seizing the Senate — they’re imagining a rout that extends all the way down the ballot.”

Democrats are “seizing on a once-in-a-decade opportunity to drive the redistricting process,” the report said.

“From Pennsylvania to Texas to Minnesota, cash-flush Democrats are working to win back legislative chambers needed to take control of drawing congressional maps,” Politico reported.

Many on Twitter said they don’t want to see a Biden-led transformation of the nation.

One progressive said Biden’s role is essentially to defeat Trump and get out of the way for future leaders who will move the Democratic Party further to the left.

“It’s important to remember what Vice President Biden said in the last couple of months that he intended to be a transition figure for the Democratic Party,” Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said, according to Politico.

“He’s certainly at the helm as our nominee and as our party leader,” Schatz said. “But I think he understands that there is a movement that undergirds the left right now which is deeper and wider and more likely to last into the future regardless of who’s the titular head of the party.”

But Biden sometimes refuses to play the part assigned to him. For example, he wants to give police departments more money through the Community Oriented Policing Services program.

“Folks that are not regular voters are looking for more than that,” Cliff Albright, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told Politico. “Not all black voters equal the black electorate in the primaries; if he does not understand that, or doesn’t care to understand that, he runs the risk of losing.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
