Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden insists there are big changes ahead, but didn’t say what they were.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” Biden tweeted Sunday night.

We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

President Donald Trump said such a transformation would hit Americans in the wallet.

TRENDING: Biden Ad Features Woman Attacking Trump on COVID, Fails To Mention Her $27,000 in PPP Money

If you want your 401k’s and Stocks, which are getting close to an all time high (NASDAQ is already there), to disintegrate and disappear, vote for the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats and Corrupt Joe Biden. Massive Tax Hikes – They will make you very poor, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Politico reported Monday that Democrats are preparing to overhaul the nation’s political landscape for the long term.

The report said Biden and his party are “thinking bigger than just winning the White House and seizing the Senate — they’re imagining a rout that extends all the way down the ballot.”

Would you like to see the nation transformed under Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (277 Votes)

Democrats are “seizing on a once-in-a-decade opportunity to drive the redistricting process,” the report said.

“From Pennsylvania to Texas to Minnesota, cash-flush Democrats are working to win back legislative chambers needed to take control of drawing congressional maps,” Politico reported.

Many on Twitter said they don’t want to see a Biden-led transformation of the nation.

Exactly why I’m with Trump! I’ve seen how you want to transform it. 🙄 I’m loving his great leadership, biggest economic and employment gains, his foreign policy, respect for our country and police, his treatment and inclusion of women and gays, I can go on…oh + 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ObamaGate — Sarah⭐️⭐️⭐️TruthWins (@sarahsamQt) July 6, 2020

RELATED: Soros Is Doubling Down on Election Influence, Has Already Spent Nearly Twice What He Did in 2016

into a socialist hellscape — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 6, 2020

If we defunded the police as Joe Biden’s allies are calling for, who will answer the phone when people call 911? Please share President Trump’s powerful new “911” TV ad calling out Biden and the radical left-wing mob https://t.co/xMVy3eudgu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2020

One progressive said Biden’s role is essentially to defeat Trump and get out of the way for future leaders who will move the Democratic Party further to the left.

“It’s important to remember what Vice President Biden said in the last couple of months that he intended to be a transition figure for the Democratic Party,” Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said, according to Politico.

“He’s certainly at the helm as our nominee and as our party leader,” Schatz said. “But I think he understands that there is a movement that undergirds the left right now which is deeper and wider and more likely to last into the future regardless of who’s the titular head of the party.”

But Biden sometimes refuses to play the part assigned to him. For example, he wants to give police departments more money through the Community Oriented Policing Services program.

“Folks that are not regular voters are looking for more than that,” Cliff Albright, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told Politico. “Not all black voters equal the black electorate in the primaries; if he does not understand that, or doesn’t care to understand that, he runs the risk of losing.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.