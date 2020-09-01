Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a career politician with few notable accomplishments, so sometimes it’s difficult to take him at his word.

And how do you take a man at his word when you don’t understand what he’s trying to say?

How does the electorate evaluate a candidate and his promises when he garbles language in such a manner that there is sometimes no thesis to his statements?

Biden, who is covered head to toe in nearly five decades of Washington swamp, has made some odd statements over the last year — and beyond.

But remarks made by the 77-year-old former vice president on Monday were a real head-scratcher.

While speaking in Pittsburgh, Biden delivered an underwhelming speech attacking his opponent, President Donald Trump.

His comments, while not particularly inspiring, were a knock at Trump’s handling of the economic calamity brought on by the country’s coronavirus response.

Biden also took a dig at Trump by apparently blaming the president for leftist rioting in some Democrat-run cities, where Democratic leaders have allowed what are essentially Biden’s voters to run wild since May.

“The incumbent president is incapable of telling us the truth, incapable of facing the facts and incapable of healing. He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat and he’s stroking violence in our cities,” Biden said.

While the comment was disingenuous, it was lucid enough to either agree or disagree with.

Not long after, though, the Biden we have all come to know emerged.

He uttered a statement that was so cloudy, mangled and disorienting that no sign language interpreter could have kept up with it.

“The murder right now is up 26 percent across the nation this year under Donald Trump. Do you really feel safer under Donald Trump?” Biden asked.

“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year.

“Look, here’s the lives. It’s just, it’s — when you think about it — more lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years,” he added.

Biden, who has faced serious questions about his mental acuity for the duration of his campaign, rebounded, stating, “More than 180,000 lives in just six months, an average of 1,000 people dying every day in the month of August.

“Do you really feel safe under Donald Trump?”

Biden had stopped in Pennsylvania in an attempt to portray himself as a law-and-order candidate and to blame the leftist anarchy in Democrat-run cities on Trump.

The only real takeaway from the speech was 19 seconds of garbled language that made you wonder if Biden even understood the magnitude of the moment he is facing.

Was Biden attempting to state that more people have died from the coronavirus than any other cause of death in the last century?

Was he trying to convey that more people died of a novel virus in its first year than during any other year?

That statement would be factually correct, as a year ago, this strain of coronavirus had yet to be unleashed onto the world.

How are we to believe Biden is armed with the leadership skills necessary to handle such historic issues if he is no longer sharp enough to convey his message about them?

The coronavirus can be deadly for people with underlying health conditions and perhaps for some who are seemingly perfectly healthy.

The economy and jobs have also taken a hit as a result of the importation of that virus, as Democratic mayors and governors have been steadfast in prioritizing politics over public wellness nearly six months after the pandemic first led to shutdowns.

Many of those same Democrats, such as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, continue to implicitly endorse night after night of leftist protests, looting and deadly riots.

An argument can be made that much of what has occurred in Democrat-run cities and blue states since May has been allowed to go on for political purposes.

The mobs certainly haven’t been encouraged by Trump, who has spent three months unsuccessfully attempting to reason with Democrats to stop their own cities from burning.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

If voters can be made poor, uncomfortable and vulnerable — just maybe — they might forget about the pre-pandemic record minority unemployment and their once-secure retirement accounts and blame it all on Trump.

That’s what Democrats are hoping for and counting on.

The party of looting wants to see undecided voters squirm, and everyone else is little more than collateral damage.

It’s probably why Biden refused to condemn the arson of minority businesses and attacks on police officers until it showed up in the polling.

The country is facing serious, but manageable issues, and they’re all being exacerbated by Democrats.

The only thing Biden has to offer voters is word salad.

