Biden Raises Eyebrows with Cough-Filled Speech After Electoral College Selects Him as Winner

By Jack Davis
Published December 15, 2020 at 8:41am
It was not what Joe Biden said Monday night that drew attention; it was the way he struggled to say it.

Throughout Biden’s speech after the Electoral College chose the Democrat as the nation’s next president, he continually coughed and cleared his throat.

Biden is 78, which will make him the oldest president to assume the office. It also makes his health an issue — and increases the scrutiny on Biden’s public communications.

“It’s crucial that he and his staff put himself in the position early in his presidency where he can express what he wants with a crispness that’s not always been his strength,” Ross Baker, a political scientist at Rutgers University, told The Guardian.

“He has got to build up credibility with the American people that he’s physically and mentally up to the job,” Baker said.

Monday’s speech led to a vast discussion of Biden’s coughing.

The cough police also rebuked the former vice president.

Biden would blame a minor cold for his problem during a post-speech virtual meeting with supporters.

“I have a little bit of a cold, I’m sorry, but look, you know, you did it, you did it, not a joke,” he said, according to the Independent.

Do you think Biden is in good health?

Last month, Biden was hobbling after injuring his foot in what he said was an accident when he stepped out of the shower to chase his dog.

During Monday’s speech, the Democrat criticized President Donald Trump for contesting the results of the election.

“It should be celebrated, not attacked,” Biden said of his apparent victory. “More than 81 million of those votes were cast for me and Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris. That too is a record, more than any ticket has received in the history of America. It represented a winning margin of more than seven million votes over the number of votes cast for my opponent.”

The Trump campaign has insisted that there was voter fraud in several swing states. Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in those states. These affidavits constitute evidence of fraud, but the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







