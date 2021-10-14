Share
President Joe Biden speaks about supply chain bottlenecks in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden speaks about supply chain bottlenecks in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Biden Raises Eyebrows with Wild Plan to Fix Supply Chain: Truckers Can Drive at Night

 By Cameron Arcand  October 14, 2021 at 3:15pm
As concerns about the global supply chain loom large, people have turned to President Joe Biden for potential solutions in the United States.

However, one of Biden’s proposed solutions to resolve delays is something that already takes place: truck drivers working overnight.

“That means an increase in the hours for workers to be moving cargo off ships and onto trucks and railcars to get to their destination. And more than that, the night hours are critical for increasing the movement of goods because highways are less crowded in the evening, at night,” Biden said in a news conference Wednesday.

Todd Spencer, the president and CEO of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, released a statement about Biden’s remarks, according to American Trucker.

“Truckers have been working tirelessly to keep the country safe and productive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They have already been operating around the clock but are often restricted by factors beyond their control such as excessive detention time and the lack of readily-available, safe parking for their trucks,” Spencer said.

Spencer then slammed the president for making the solution sound easier than it actually is.

“These problems must finally be addressed if the administration hopes to implement any significant supply chain solutions. Most of what we are seeing is not a surprise to our members who have been plagued with dysfunction in the supply chain for decades, and it’s not realistic to expect the supply chain will suddenly operate efficiently on a 24/7 schedule when drivers aren’t being fully paid for their time.”

Are you concerned about supply chain issues?

Earlier in his remarks, Biden also mentioned that the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, which are responsible for roughly 40 percent of shipping containers in the United States, are currently operating 24/7 — which is not necessarily true.

“After weeks of negotiations and working with my team and with the major union retailers and freight movers, the Port of Los Angeles announced today that it’s going to begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Biden said.

The Long Beach Post News reported that no terminal at the Port of Long Beach is currently operating around the clock.

“It’s a bit of a process, it’s not an overnight thing,” Port of Long Beach spokesman Lee Peterson told the outlet in a phone call about the transition.

Biden pulled a classic politician move and made the solutions sound much better than they actually are, and the delays before the holiday season will likely worsen.

As these shortages boost inflation, Biden is scrambling to find any solution possible in order to benefit him politically, The New York Times suggested.

While asking companies such as Walmart, UPS and FedEx to increase their hours in order to mitigate delays is not a bad idea, it may be too little too late in order to get a grip on the crisis.

It is tough to pin the problem entirely on Biden, as the global supply chain is extremely complex, but American voters may place the blame on the president if they are unable to get the goods they need in the coming months.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
