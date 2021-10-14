By this point, Americans have grown used to repeated gaffes from President Joe Biden. In recent weeks, though, Biden’s blunders seem to have become even more consistent.

On Wednesday, Biden was attempting to thank John Porcari, his so-called “special envoy for ports,” for his work in attempting to address the current supply chain problems.

Twice in the span of about six seconds, Biden called Porcari by the wrong first name.

“I especially want to thank Joe Porcari, and I think Joe’s done one heck of a job,” Biden said.

WATCH: Joe Biden calls his own Special Envoy for Ports “Joe” twice. His name is John. pic.twitter.com/BCuqUXUABc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2021

To be fair, Biden’s own first name is Joe, and that’s pretty close to John. I’m sure that can get confusing.

Joking aside, though, this is yet another worrying gaffe. It is difficult as a human being not to feel concerned about Biden’s health.

In addition, Biden’s ever-increasing blunders should raise questions about his ability to lead the country.

In the same speech yesterday, Biden winced in apparent agony as he struggled and ultimately failed to pronounce the name of Mario Cordero, the executive director of the Port of Long Beach.

Biden off to an inspiring start pic.twitter.com/p4vztRe0p7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

Just last week, Biden mumbled a virtually indiscernible word salad during a speech in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Fox News apparently caught the moment on air by complete accident.

What is Biden saying? pic.twitter.com/WZUKD4RDX8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 7, 2021

And only a few days before that, Biden bumbled for 20 straight seconds about underground gasoline at the turn of the century.

Biden’s gaffes continue to be wildly concerning, but the establishment media continues to ignore them.

In addition to botching Porcari’s name, Biden also painted a misleading picture of the job he has done. Since being named Biden’s port envoy on Aug. 27, Porcari has failed to make significant progress in the supply chain crisis.

According to the New York Post, a backlog of about 100 cargo ships has been in Los Angeles for over a month. Biden announced the clogged port will now stay open 24/7, but his administration admitted problems will probably linger for months.

“There will be things that people can’t get,” a senior White House staffer said regarding Christmas shopping.

“At the same time, a lot of these goods are hopefully substitutable by other things. … I don’t think there’s any real reason to be panicked, but we all feel the frustration and there’s a certain need for patience to help get through a relatively short period of time.”

Biden is unable to speak either clearly or accurately.

For the good of both his personal health and the country, it is time to assess this problem in a professional manner.

