If Biden Really Thinks Men Have No Right To Touch Women, How Does He Explain These Cringe-Worthy Photos?

Former Vice President Joe Biden was campaigning in South Carolina on Thursday when he went off script and asked his audience to imagine a naked woman while he was discussing women’s empowerment.

Biden, who is known for being handsy with women and children and for making gaffes, was asked about the issue of women’s empowerment in poor countries during an event at Coastal Carolina University in Conway.

According to Real Clear Politics, the Democratic presidential candidate gave an answer that bounced around from topic to topic for 20 minutes before finally settling in on the Violence Against Women Act.

“No man has a right to lay a hand on a woman for any reason other than self-defense,” Biden said. “If someone in this room got up and took off all their clothes and walked out the door, no man is allowed to touch her.”

Apparently Biden has finally learned to not use his hands to touch women and young girls. Why else would he ask an audience, in a bizarre non sequitur, to envision a naked woman and then remind the audience that the woman should not be touched?

After a number of women complained last year that Biden had touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, Biden vowed to be more “mindful” of the issue of personal space.

Lucy Flores, a former member of the Nevada Legislature, accused him of smelling her hair and kissing her on the head in 2014.

Flores described the bizarre encounter in New York magazine.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual f—? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?'” she wrote.

Vail Kohnert-Yount, a former White House intern, told The Washington Post that she had a similar encounter with the then-vice president in 2013.

“He then put his hand on the back of my head and pressed his forehead to my forehead while he talked to me. I was so shocked that it was hard to focus on what he was saying. I remember he told me I was a ‘pretty girl,’” she told The Post.

This list goes on and on.

Biden posted an apology on Twitter in April 2019:

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Prior to that, he didn’t seem to draw the line with using his hands to touch women and girls without their permission. He has previously expressed a desire to physically assault President Donald Trump.

In 2018, he said that he would “beat the hell out of” Trump if the two were in high school.

The comment drew a response from Trump on Twitter.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president said.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden later apologized for the threat, CNN reported, saying, “I shouldn’t have said what I said … I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”

The former vice president seems to have finally learned his lesson in regard to touching people, but the gaffe machine didn’t do himself any favors by making such an odd statement on the stump Thursday in South Carolina.

Where is Biden’s mind when he can so easily pivot from talking about women being empowered to asking voters to imagine one being naked right in front of them?

