Biden to Receive Horrible News Hours After He Delivers State of the Union Address

 By Ryan Ledendecker  February 2, 2023 at 4:56pm
President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address next week in front of a joint session of Congress.

While Democrats will undoubtedly clap and cheer for the president, what happens after the Tuesday speech will be much less joyful. That’s because House Republicans, under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are set to drop a proverbial bomb on the after-party by launching a series of critical investigations.

Bloomberg reported that on Wednesday, House Republicans will launch a promised investigation and hold hearings into alleged “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden and members of the Biden family.

The hearings will come at the same time news outlets traditionally focus on the president’s speech from the night before.

The investigation also includes alleged social media collusion regarding the suppression of information and news of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which contained a trove of alleged evidence of influence peddling, illicit activities, and illegal drug use, among other possible crimes.

In a November report, House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, then the ranking Republican member, accused the Biden family of engaging in “influence peddling and suspicious business transactions.”

“Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Comer said.

Does Biden need to be removed from office?

“Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests. If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision-making, this is a threat to national security,” Comer added.

Biden and the White House have repeatedly denied the president had any knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings, many of which involved America’s top adversaries, such as communist China.

Comer and many others are convinced that the Biden administration worked in tandem with Big Tech platforms to suppress and “hide information about the Biden family’s suspicious business schemes and Joe Biden’s involvement,” Bloomberg noted.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later admitted that suppressing the New York Post’s exclusive story about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop was a “total mistake,” according to the New York Post.

Some of the Twitter executives involved in those questionable censorship decisions will appear on Capitol Hill next Wednesday. They include “James Baker, Twitter’s former deputy general counsel; Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety; and Vijaya Gadde, the former chief legal officer,” Bloomberg said.

The Wednesday hearings should be one heck of a show, and what the hearings ultimately reveal could be devastating to Biden and the White House, especially with the backdrop of Biden telling America that he’s gearing up for another run at the White House.

One can be sure that Comer and his fellow House Republicans involved in the investigation into the Biden family and potential Big Tech collusion have compelling evidence to prove their suspicions.

Most importantly, the hearings and formal investigation will force the establishment media to finally cover those issues, which probably otherwise would have stayed comfortably under the rug, right where Biden’s handlers wanted them to stay forever.

It’ll be fascinating to watch the White House squirm next week after House Republicans lead the charge in a long overdue investigation against the dark forces in Hunter Biden’s orbit.

If there was ever a time for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to seek a different line of work, it’s probably now.

