Biden Received Massive Help from 51 Intel Agents in 2020 Debate Against Trump - Report

President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign colluded with U.S. intelligence agencies to rig the election by discrediting and helping censor the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, according to an explosive report Wednesday from the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees and the select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government.

The 65-page interim report — titled “The Hunter Biden Statement: How Senior Intelligence Community Officials and the Biden Campaign Worked to Mislead American Voters” — says then-Biden campaign adviser and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged a former CIA deputy director to write a statement dismissing as “Russian disinformation” reporting by the New York Post and others about information from a laptop that had belonged to the Democratic presidential nominee’s son.

The damning contents of the laptop have since been verified as authentic.

According to the House Judiciary report, the Biden campaign cajoled 51 current and former U.S. intelligence officials to sign the October 2020 letter so Biden could use it as a talking point in a debate to refute criticism from then-President Donald Trump about the lurid influence-peddling scheme buttressed by emails on Hunter’s laptop.

“Based on closed-door testimony and documents provided to the Committees, the report reveals new evidence suggesting that the public statement made by 51 former intelligence officials was part of a political operation to help elect Vice President Biden in the 2020 Presidential election,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said in a statement.

The interim report includes testimony and communications from and between former intelligence leaders, including former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell — an Obama appointee who wrote the statement at Blinken’s behest and garnered support from other former intel officials.

In closed-door testimony, Morell admitted he wrote the statement to help Biden with the debate so he could win the 2020 election, the report says.

By weaponizing U.S. intelligence agencies — which are supposed to be nonpartisan — the Biden campaign unfairly influenced and compromised the 2020 election.

“The infusion of bare-knuckle partisan politics into America’s intelligence agencies is cause for grave concern,” the interim report says.

Hunter Laptop Report by The Western Journal

“Former federal employees have a right to engage in the political process — a fundamental right that the Committees do not dispute,” it says. “Here, however, the signers of the Hunter Biden laptop statement relied on their national security credentials and used their official titles to lend heft to their statement and to insinuate access to secretive information unavailable to other Americans.

“And these signers did so in coordination with a political campaign for the explicit purpose of giving a candidate for office a ‘talking point’ to dismiss legitimate criticism of his family’s business practices.”

Moreover, the politicization of intel agencies — which are supposed to serve the public and not a particular individual or party — is an egregious violation of the expansive powers entrusted to them by the American people.

“On November 3, 2020, the American people went to the polls to elect the president of the United States with the false impression that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation,” the report says.

“The American people cannot get back the 2020 election, but they have every right to demand reforms from Congress so that the 2024 election will not be similarly compromised,” it says.

The report spotlights the partisan censorship culture and dystopian propaganda machinery metastasizing in the nation and how it’s used to gaslight the public.

“The United States is witnessing in real time the growth of a censorship industrial complex, in which partisan ‘experts’ — like the former intelligence officials who signed the statement — reserve for themselves the right to determine what is and is not true and what Americans can and cannot hear,” the report says.

A brief summary of the report’s key findings is below:

• “The public statement by 51 former intelligence officials was a political operation to help elect Vice President Biden in the 2020 presidential election.”

• “The Biden campaign took active measures to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden by exploiting the national security credentials of former intelligence officials.”

• “Blinken’s outreach to Morell was the impetus for the public statement.”

• “The Biden campaign coordinated dissemination of the statement to members of the media.”

• “The Committees have evidence that an employee affiliated with the CIA may have assisted in obtaining signatories for the statement.”

The former intel officials who signed the letter included former Obama CIA Director John Brennan, former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

Three days after the letter went public, Biden used the statement in the final presidential debate — held Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee — to rebut Trump’s criticisms.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this — he’s accusing me of — is a Russian plan,” Biden said after Trump brought up the “laptop from hell.”







In closed-door testimony, Morell said after the debate, he received a call from the chairman of Biden’s campaign thanking him for writing the statement.

“Morell further explained that one of his two goals in releasing the statement was to help then-Vice President Biden in the debate and to assist him in winning the election,” the report says.

The idea that an establishment politician can use U.S. intelligence officials to manufacture fake talking points in order to deceive voters is sickening and makes the case for a drastic overhaul of entrenched federal institutions, some of which appear corrupt to the core.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.