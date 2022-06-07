Share
Biden Receives Avalanche of Criticism for His 'Afterthought' D-Day Commemoration

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2022 at 6:59am
President Joe Biden came in for harsh criticism Monday after waiting until night fell to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day and relegating its observance to a five-line tweet.

“Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy. We must never forget their service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend,” Biden’s official presidential account tweeted at 8:45 p.m. EDT.

The official White House website had no mention of D-Day either, focusing on sending aid to Central America, support for abortion and a “fact sheet”  touting what a statement called “robust progress” on the economy.

The Allied invasion that led to a victory that secured freedom for Western Europe in World War II was also not mentioned by White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre in her daily briefing.

Many scolded Biden on social media for having his priorities skewed.

Prior to the tweet being posted, Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich vented, as reported by Mediaite.

“Nothing from the president or from the White House, and it’s actually the second year in a row for that. And it is not like this White House doesn’t issue statements frequently. On May 31, they gave a proclamation on National Ocean Month, also a proclamation on National Home Ownership Month and a proclamation on Great Outdoors Month,” she said on “Special Report with Brett Baier.”

“This is something that all the previous past presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all acknowledged in some form during their first year in office. But two years in a row, no statement from president Biden.”

Others noted the late hour of the post.

As noted by Fox News, the tweet was an increase in attention over D-Day’s anniversary last year, when nothing at all was said.

On Tuesday, Cory Mills, an Army combat veteran and Republican congressional candidate in Florida, told “Fox & Friends First” that Biden was just being Biden by ignoring D-Day.

He compared it to Biden’s failure, during his State of the Union address, to mention the 13 American servicemen and women who died during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

Should presidents mark D-Day out of respect?

“This is the same guy who wouldn’t even recognize the 13 fallen who died in Afghanistan and perished during his State of the Union address,” Mills said. “He has missed multiple engagements to actually try and show sympathy or show honor, show respect for our fallen heroes. And he’s failed to do so …

“The Biden administration is failing us in every single way. And what a gaffe to not actually recognize the greatest generation of our lifetimes,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




