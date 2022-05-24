Share
Biden on Record-High Gas Prices: All Part of the 'Incredible Transition' from Fossil Fuels

 By Jack Davis  May 24, 2022 at 8:42am
President Joe Biden’s embrace of high gasoline prices as a step to a world without fossil fuels has been condemned as tone-deaf at a time when Americans are facing unprecedented pain at the pump.

“[W]hen it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said Monday during a news conference in Japan.

Biden bragged about “what I’ve been able to do to keep it from getting even worse,” according to a White House transcript, referring to a release of oil from the Strategic Reserve.

He said the answer to high prices is to encourage “Middle Eastern countries, including OPEC, to raise their production of oil and move along that route.”

On Tuesday, gas prices set yet another record, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is $4.598 per gallon.

That’s up from $3.039 a year ago — a 51 percent increase.

With that as the backdrop, Biden’s comments in Japan were panned by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“He’s in Tokyo celebrating, saying, ‘It’s an incredible transition,'” Cruz said Monday night on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“Yeah, incredible for you! You fly a damn 747 where the taxpayers pay for your jet fuel. What Joe Biden is saying is, ‘If you at home, if you drive a pickup truck, to hell with you — you can’t drive your pickup truck. If you have a Suburban, you’ve got to get rid of that.’ …

“We’re all getting Toyota Priuses.”



Others shared similar sentiments on social media.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded by saying that because of “the Biden gas hike, Americans are feeling the pain at the pump now more than ever,” according to Fox Business.

“Paired with historic inflation and shortages for basic goods like baby formula, the rising cost of gas is the result of Joe Biden and Democrats’ anti-U.S. energy agenda,” McDaniel continued. “Unfortunately, Biden only plans to make this crisis worse for families by not doing anything.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said that Americans would be insulated from gas price shocks if they drove electric vehicles, which retail for far higher prices than gasoline-powered cars.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
