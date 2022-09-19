Parler Share
News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive by limousine Monday at the funeral for the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive by limousine Monday at the funeral for the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II. Other world leaders arrived at the funeral by bus. (Marc Aspland - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Biden Refuses to Ride Bus with Kings and Emperors, Instead Takes Massive Motorcade to Queen's Funeral

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2022 at 6:54am
Parler Share

President Joe Biden’s refusal to ride a bus with other world leaders emerged as a point of contention Monday amid the gathering of dignitaries for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported by Politico, the many world leaders who were coming to the queen’s funeral were initially told they could not all travel in private vehicles but would ride together on a bus.

The rules also banned helicopter travel in London as a way of getting to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

“Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?” Politico reported that one London-based foreign ambassador based in London wrote in a WhatsApp message.

Trending:
We Noticed Astonishingly Creepy Details in Biden's Latest Executive Order - What Are They Planning?

In the end, the rule was relaxed, Politico reported: British officials said decisions about Biden’s travel would be left to him.

The website London World said Biden was seen on Saturday traveling in The Beat, the presidential vehicle, as part of a massive motorcade driving through a London suburb.

Video emerged Monday of Biden entering Buckingham Palace grounds by motorcade while other leaders arrived on a bus.

Christina, Gallardo, a report for Politico Europe, noted that catering to Biden rubbed other world leaders raw.

Related:
Biden Offers Condolences to King, Then Tells How He Scarfed Down All the Queen's Crumpets: 'I Kept Eating Everything ...'

“This emboldened disgruntled leaders to reject the VIP buses and demand ‘the Biden treatment’ citing various reasons including old age and security,” she tweeted.

According to The Sun, some world leaders took their transportation in stride.

“I don’t think the bus warrants too much fuss,” New Zealand Prime Minister  Jacinda Ardern said Sunday.

Canadian Prine Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that “a lot of great conversations happen on the bus.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Refuses to Ride Bus with Kings and Emperors, Instead Takes Massive Motorcade to Queen's Funeral
Reno Air Races 'Suspended' After Fiery Crash Sends Burning Jet Skipping
Do You Have a 'Zombie Tree' in Your Yard? FL Woman Wishes She Knew Earlier How to Identify Them
Christianity on Track to Become Minority Religion in America, Report Finds
Pat Sajak Hints His Time on 'Wheel of Fortune' Is Nearly Over After 40 Years: 'I May Go Before the Show ... We're Getting Near the End'
See more...

Conversation