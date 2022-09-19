President Joe Biden’s refusal to ride a bus with other world leaders emerged as a point of contention Monday amid the gathering of dignitaries for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported by Politico, the many world leaders who were coming to the queen’s funeral were initially told they could not all travel in private vehicles but would ride together on a bus.

The rules also banned helicopter travel in London as a way of getting to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

“Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?” Politico reported that one London-based foreign ambassador based in London wrote in a WhatsApp message.

‘Green’ Biden Takes Gas-Guzzling Car to Queen’s Funeral, Japanese Emperor and Others Use Bus https://t.co/HxeRziZ1fw — Red (@R25939411Sharon) September 19, 2022

In the end, the rule was relaxed, Politico reported: British officials said decisions about Biden’s travel would be left to him.

The website London World said Biden was seen on Saturday traveling in The Beat, the presidential vehicle, as part of a massive motorcade driving through a London suburb.

Video emerged Monday of Biden entering Buckingham Palace grounds by motorcade while other leaders arrived on a bus.

Our leaders went to the UK and are being treated the way they treat us🤡… pic.twitter.com/2LreyyS4oJ — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) September 19, 2022

African leaders in a bus in UK being treated the way they treat us after they were invited to attend the burial of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It’s only President of the United States Joe Biden who used his own car – The Beast – to travel to the service at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/czwZTzuTgs — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) September 19, 2022

Christina, Gallardo, a report for Politico Europe, noted that catering to Biden rubbed other world leaders raw.

“This emboldened disgruntled leaders to reject the VIP buses and demand ‘the Biden treatment’ citing various reasons including old age and security,” she tweeted.

8/ Some envoys are luckier than others. “I have a very close relationship with my head of state and he’s not too upset generally, but others … Joe Biden, interestingly enough, can use his own transport — so that’s very difficult to explain to the Japanese emperor.” — Cristina Gallardo (@gallardo_ortega) September 17, 2022

10/ But some Gulf leaders are “staying away” because of this.

“Expecting firm friends of King Charles to all gather like schoolboys on a bus to go to the funeral is not the start we were expecting.”https://t.co/IV6Cnb5zN2 — Cristina Gallardo (@gallardo_ortega) September 17, 2022

According to The Sun, some world leaders took their transportation in stride.

“I don’t think the bus warrants too much fuss,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday.

Canadian Prine Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that “a lot of great conversations happen on the bus.”

