The malign forces behind America’s corrupt political establishment have no qualms about manipulating the voters whom they so obviously detest.

President Joe Biden’s moribund campaign reportedly hopes to secure an endorsement from singer Taylor Swift and then ride the pop megastar’s coattails to a 2024 presidential election victory and four more catastrophic years in office.

Swift backed Biden in 2020, and the president would love for her to do so again.

The Biden campaign’s apparent focus on Swift reveals two things:

First, it shows palpable desperation over the president’s plummeting (and well-earned) poll numbers.

Second, it reveals an attitude toward the electorate that one can only describe as extreme condescension, or worse.

Cause for Desperation

Biden, of course, has good reason to feel pessimistic about his re-election prospects.

The Real Clear Polling average of polls has shown former President Donald Trump with a consistent lead over Biden nationwide. And for several months Trump has received excellent polling news from crucial swing states.

A Monmouth poll in December showed the president at only 34 percent approval. That figure represented an all-time low for Biden in the Monmouth poll.

Meanwhile, the issues of inflation and immigration drove his massive corresponding disapproval numbers.

Likewise, a Pew Research poll last month showed only 33 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, while 65 percent disapproved.

Furthermore, the president had problems across the board. Ethnic affiliations made little difference.

Among Asians, Biden’s disapproval rating exceeded his approval rating by 20 points (39-59). The poll revealed near-identical assessments from whites (30-68) and Hispanics (32-65). Even blacks — Democratic Party stalwarts for nearly a century — leaned toward disapproval (48-49).

Only among those with postgraduate credentials did the president receive narrowly favorable marks (50-49), proving once again that my fellow eggheads constitute the dumbest voting bloc in the country.

Of crucial importance, however, were Biden’s ratings among Gen Z respondents. Young voters, ages 18 to 29, gave the president only a 27 percent approval rating compared to 71 percent disapproval.

Hence the Biden campaign’s interest in a Swift endorsement.

There is, however, another layer to the establishment-backed Biden campaign’s obvious desperation.

Monday on X, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy indulged in a Swift-related conspiracy theory.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” Ramaswamy posted.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024



Ramaswamy’s “artificially culturally propped-up couple” referred to Swift’s much-publicized relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The fact that the most popular entertainer in the world has embarked upon a sudden romantic relationship with one of the most visible players on the most successful team in America’s most popular sport — a player who also serves as a spokesman for Pfizer — has certainly raised eyebrows.

How far might powerful people go in order to indoctrinate the young and thereby improve their own prospects of making money and keeping power?

Would they go as far as to rig the biggest game in U.S. sports? Analysts and gamblers certainly have confidence in a Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Of course, people like Ramaswamy only make such insinuations because they have witnessed the establishment’s schemes in the past. One need not believe the Super Bowl is fixed to understand why many Americans might think it possible.

After all, if the establishment can leave U.S. borders undefended while funneling billions of dollars to the military-industrial complex via Ukraine, or if it can invent and then push a Russian collusion hoax in an attempt to sway a presidential election, or if it can use a virus to meddle in another, then what wouldn’t the establishment do to enrich itself and preserve its power?

In sum, millions of Americans have awakened to the establishment-backed Biden regime’s grotesque tyranny. Thus, the president’s campaign feels real desperation over its inability to continue gaslighting Americans. It must change the narrative.

Condescension and Manipulation

Biden, of course, cannot win support by doing anything that might improve voters’ lives. After all, he has already sold his soul to open-borders globalists and prosperity-killing, anti-human climate worshipers.

Therefore, he needs a gimmick. And Swift would do nicely.

Furthermore, he and his fellow elites obviously regard Americans as dumb enough to fall for it.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Biden campaign wants a celebrity-focused re-election bid. In fact, the outlet called Swift’s potential endorsement the “end game.”

One could hardly imagine a more cynical, manipulative or misguided strategy.

For instance, on Sunday Newsweek published the results of a fascinating Swift-related poll of 1,500 eligible voters.

Remarkably, 18 percent of respondents reported that a Swift endorsement would make them “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for her preferred candidate.

At the same time, however, 17 percent of respondents said a Swift endorsement would have the opposite effect. It would make them less likely to vote for her candidate.

On balance, therefore, the Newsweek poll suggested that a Swift endorsement might have a negligible impact.

That did not stop some “experts” from swooning over the prospect.

“Celebrity power in elections has grown because celebrity power itself has grown,” communications consultant James Haggerty said. “Media and social media are now the central organizing framework of many Americans’ lives. And in a world awash in messages, it’s the celebrity voices that really resonate.”

Public relations expert Richard Laermer took that nonsense a step further.

“Celebrities are deities in this young nation,” Laermer said.

One wonders what 20-something voters must think of such assessments. Does the professional class seriously regard them as mindless idol-worshipers?

Furthermore — and here is something no one seems to have asked — what does Swift think? How might she feel about such transparent schemes to capture and manipulate her celebrity?

Here the precise language from one publication spoke volumes.

In the words of Business Insider, when looking to fill a social media position, Biden’s re-election campaign asked applicants “not to describe how they would use Taylor Swift — because too many people had already done the same.”

Have the establishment scribes committed a Freudian slip? How might Swift feel about the word “use”?

Speaking of which, last week the Biden administration looked to capitalize on recent degrading, AI-generated images of Swift while pushing its censorship agenda.

“While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, according to The Hill.

Conclusion

Whatever Swift might think about these issues, and however much establishment propaganda she might have consumed, surely she can see when powerful people try to manipulate and “use” her.

Judging by the polls, most voters can see it, too.

