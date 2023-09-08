Share
Biden Reportedly Plots 'Remain in Texas' Policy for Illegals to Prevent Busing to Blue States – Abbot Vows 'Even More Buses'

 By George C. Upper III  September 8, 2023 at 1:11pm
President Joe Biden has finally found a border he finds worthy of securing, apparently.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday (behind a paywall, but Fox News summarized it here) that the Biden administration was considering implementing a policy that would require illegal immigrants who manage to pass through the porous U.S. border with Mexico into Texas to stay in that state.

The unnamed U.S. officials reportedly told the Times that the administration planned to claim that the proposed policy would somehow stem the tide of illegal immigration into Texas — but Gov. Gregg Abbott said Biden needs to re-think his plans.

“Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas,” Abbott wrote Friday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge. We will send Biden the same swift justice.

“And,” he added, “we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington D.C.”

Biden’s proposal would have illegal immigrants remain in Texas until they could be screened to determine whether they qualify for asylum in the U.S.

Texas, however, has already bused more than 35,000 illegal immigrants to cities that had previously declared themselves “sanctuaries” for them, Abbott said Tuesday in a post to X.

The replies to Abbott’s Thursday post, which had been liked over 12,000 times in the 16 hours since its publication, were primarily positive, with many of them offering suggestions for possible destination cities for the next round of buses.

Some of the Democrat-controlled cities to which Abbott has sent busloads of immigrants have struggled to cope with providing basic needs like food and shelter for those to whom they have offered “sanctuary,” with some leaders, such as New York City’s Eric Adams, demanding help from the federal government.

